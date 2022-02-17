Northern Hills briefs

Rosenau named officer of year

Spearfish Police Department Sgt. Samantha Rosenau was recognized as the 2021 officer of the year on Wednesday.

Rosenau began her career with the Spearfish Police Department in 2015, when she was hired as a patrol officer. After a brief move to North Dakota, where she served as a detective for the Watford City Police Department, she returned to the Spearfish Police Department in 2020 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2021.

“Sgt. Rosenau’s standard for each day is her best,” Police Chief Curt Jacobs said, describing that since her start with the department, Rosenau has shown excellence in all aspects of the job. “She is extremely professional, a proven leader, and a role model for the department.”

WRHC announces new leadership

The West River History Conference elected new officers and board members at the annual January board retreat in Spearfish recently.

Paul Higbee, noted South Dakota historian, was elected as president of the board with Tim Velder of Sundance, Wyoming, vice-president, and Bonita Ley, representing Keystone, as secretary on the executive Board.

Returning board members-at-large include: Peg Aplan, Tilford; Richard Carlson, Deadwood; Dillon Haug, Spearfish; Karen Holzer, Spearfish; Jean Kessloff, Rapid City; Donovin Sprague, Rapid City/ Sheridan, Wyoming; David Super, Sturgis; Joselyn Vifquain, Spearfish. The board welcomed Talli Nauman of Whitewood and Julie Stoll of Piedmont as new board members.

Laura Hovey Neubert is the new executive director for the conference.

Museum to open new mini-exhibit

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will hold a reception for its latest mini-exhibit, “Hang on to Your Hat,” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26. The free reception will feature special themed cupcakes and beverages.

The exhibit is about the history and culture of hats and will feature storyboards, photos, a touchscreen quiz, books to read, a take-home workbook – and a variety of vintage and modern dress, casual and work hats.

— Journal staff

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0