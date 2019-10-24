Annual Sturgis Kiwanis Food Drive
The annual Sturgis Kiwanis Food Drive will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 2. The food drive is different this year as there will be no food bag distribution as in the past. Food donations may be placed in any plastic bag and set on a doorstep or by a mailbox on Nov. 2 no later than 10 a.m. Food drive volunteers will begin picking up at that time.
Please consider donating dry foods such as: Mac and Cheese, Hamburger Helper, Ramen Noodles, Rice-A-Roni, cereal, cake mixes, crackers, pasta, or canned goods such as beef stew, tuna, salmon, SPAM, soups, chili, tomatoes, fruit, mushrooms, ketchup, mustard, mayo or Miracle Whip. No glass containers, please.
During the week prior to the Food Drive, banners and signs will be placed around town as a reminder of the upcoming food drive. Food donation barrels will be also be located at Lynn’s Dakota Mart, Grocery Mart, and the Sturgis Public Library.
Donations may be dropped at the Food Pantry on that date or anytime during hours of operation. The Food Pantry is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
The Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry is asking for your continued generosity again this year. If more convenient, cash donations are greatly appreciated and can be mailed to Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, P.O. Box 4136, Sturgis, SD 57785 or dropped off at the Food Pantry located at 801 6th St. in Sturgis.
Volunteers are needed from 9:45 a.m. to approximately noon on Nov. 2 to assist with driving and picking up food donations. Individuals or groups who wish to volunteer, may call or text Rich Deaver at 605-206-0145.
First Saturday Brunch: ancient Western Interior Seaway
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s Nov. 2 First Saturday Brunch will feature Sally Shelton speaking on the ancient Western Interior Seaway. She will also bring some fossils pertinent to the topic.
Shelton is Associate Director of the Museum of Geology at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. The Western Interior Seaway was a warm, tropical sea that stretched from the Gulf of Mexico through the middle of the modern-day United States and Canada, some 100 million years ago.
The brunch at 10 a.m. is $5 or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all. For more information about this and other programs held at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, please call 605-723-1200 or visit the website at thetristatemuseum.com.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.