Northern Hills briefs

Artwalk sculptures unveiled today

The Downtown Sturgis Foundation and the City of Sturgis are inviting the public to a special sculpture unveiling ceremony and artists' reception event today at Harley-Davidson Rally Point for the brand new Sturgis Artwalk.

Events include a social from 5:30 to 6 p.m., sculpture unveilings from 6 to 7 p.m., and the artists' reception beginning at 7 p.m.

The Sturgis Artwalk will include four new sculptures in downtown Sturgis. For more information, visit www.downtownsturgisfoundation.com or call 605-347-4906.

Roundup carnival tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the North Star Amusements carnival held in downtown Belle Fourche in conjunction with the Black Hills Roundup festivities over the July 4 holiday.

Tickets for 2021 are in the shape of a business card and cost $25 each. The tickets are good for any day of the carnival, but only on the day it is exchanged for a wristband. There are no refunds or exchanges.