Northern Hills briefs

Artwalk sculptures unveiled today
The Downtown Sturgis Foundation and the City of Sturgis are inviting the public to a special sculpture unveiling ceremony and artists' reception event today at Harley-Davidson Rally Point for the brand new Sturgis Artwalk.
Events include a social from 5:30 to 6 p.m., sculpture unveilings from 6 to 7 p.m., and the artists' reception beginning at 7 p.m.
The Sturgis Artwalk will include four new sculptures in downtown Sturgis. For more information, visit www.downtownsturgisfoundation.com or call 605-347-4906.
Roundup carnival tickets on sale
Tickets are now on sale for the North Star Amusements carnival held in downtown Belle Fourche in conjunction with the Black Hills Roundup festivities over the July 4 holiday.
Tickets for 2021 are in the shape of a business card and cost $25 each. The tickets are good for any day of the carnival, but only on the day it is exchanged for a wristband. There are no refunds or exchanges.
Tickets are available at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, First Interstate Bank, Pioneer Bank, Northern Hills Federal Credit Union, Highmark Federal Credit Union, the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce, and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce.
For further information about the carnival, see the Black Hills Roundup website at www.blackhillsroundup.com or call 605-723-2010.
Deadwood Family Fun Nights begin
Deadwood History presents Family Fun Nights every Thursday evening during the summer. The fun starts at 6:15 p.m. at Outlaw Square. There is no cost to attend.
Deadwood History will have fun, educational programming for the whole family. There will also be lawn games and activities available. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and grab a good spot on the turf for a night of family fun.
Tonight, Joyce Jefferson will present "Black Hills Sheroes." Jefferson, a local historian and performer, will tell the stories of pioneer African American women who opened Dakota Territory during and after the gold rush days.
For more information, visit www.outlawsquare.com.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff