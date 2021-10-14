Northern Hills briefs

Pumpkinfest hits Belle Fourche Saturday

The fifth annual Pumpkinfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in and around the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Avenue, in Belle Fourche.

The event is a joint project of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center and the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce.

Pumpkinfest will include craft booths as well as food for sale by both the chamber and the museum. There will also be inflatables, rides on the Pumpkin Train, mummy bowling, scarecrow ring toss and tours of the Haunted Spaulding Cabin.

At noon and 2 p.m. the Tri-State Performers will present a short holiday play, “The Mystery of the Crystal Mask.” There is no admission charge for attending the play.

Kids are encouraged to bring their carved or decorated pumpkins to enter in the “Best Pumpkins” contest. Judging will take place at 2:30 p.m. and awards will be given.

In the case of inclement weather, some events may be held in Community Hall, nearby.

For more information about Pumpkinfest, please call 605-723-1200.

