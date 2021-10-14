Northern Hills briefs

Pumpkinfest hits Belle Fourche Saturday
The fifth annual Pumpkinfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in and around the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Avenue, in Belle Fourche.
The event is a joint project of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center and the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce.
Pumpkinfest will include craft booths as well as food for sale by both the chamber and the museum. There will also be inflatables, rides on the Pumpkin Train, mummy bowling, scarecrow ring toss and tours of the Haunted Spaulding Cabin.
At noon and 2 p.m. the Tri-State Performers will present a short holiday play, “The Mystery of the Crystal Mask.” There is no admission charge for attending the play.
Kids are encouraged to bring their carved or decorated pumpkins to enter in the “Best Pumpkins” contest. Judging will take place at 2:30 p.m. and awards will be given.
In the case of inclement weather, some events may be held in Community Hall, nearby.
For more information about Pumpkinfest, please call 605-723-1200.
Deadwood hosts Polar Plunge Saturday
The Northern Hills Polar Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics South Dakota, is set for 1 p.m. at Outlaw Square in downtown Deadwood.
Registration for the chilly fundraiser begins at 11 a.m., with a minimum $100 donation to take the Plunge in icy water. Incentives will be given away for those that choose to go above and beyond the $100 minimum.
For the day of the Plunge, participants are encouraged to dress to impress as awards will be given to the best-dressed individual and team. Additionally, mini-competitions will be going on with beer distributors, banks, schools and bars. Various prizes will be available for each division.
The money raised from the Northern Hills Polar Plunge benefits more than 2,700 Special Olympics South Dakota athletes. For more information, contact Jim Smit at 605-591-9314.
— Journal staff