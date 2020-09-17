Northern HIlls briefs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deadwood Jam set for weekend

DEADWOOD | The 30th annual Deadwood Jam kicks off Thursday, with the annual Art and Jam Auction fundraiser at Jacob’s Art Gallery on Main Street. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served during bidding on an array of art, from sculptures to paintings and photography by local Black Hills artists. The live auction begins at 5 p.m. A silent auction will coincide, and will continue through Saturday, when the highest bidders will be announced from the main stage.

The live musical performances kick off Friday at Outlaw Square with Tie Dye Volcano, Hazel Miller and The Collective, and Pinky and the Floyd.

Von Varagon Society, Paige and the People’s Band, Julian Davis and The Situation, Indubious, Crow, and The Big Wu take the stage Saturday.

Deadwood Jam is a free event.

Restrictions in place at Belle Fourche Reservoir

The Bureau of Reclamation and South Dakota Game Fish & Parks has implemented fire restrictions for specific activities at Belle Fourche Reservoir, including Rocky Point State Recreation Area after continued dry conditions and fire restrictions enacted by Butte County.