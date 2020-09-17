Northern HIlls briefs

Deadwood Jam set for weekend
DEADWOOD | The 30th annual Deadwood Jam kicks off Thursday, with the annual Art and Jam Auction fundraiser at Jacob’s Art Gallery on Main Street. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served during bidding on an array of art, from sculptures to paintings and photography by local Black Hills artists. The live auction begins at 5 p.m. A silent auction will coincide, and will continue through Saturday, when the highest bidders will be announced from the main stage.
The live musical performances kick off Friday at Outlaw Square with Tie Dye Volcano, Hazel Miller and The Collective, and Pinky and the Floyd.
Von Varagon Society, Paige and the People’s Band, Julian Davis and The Situation, Indubious, Crow, and The Big Wu take the stage Saturday.
Deadwood Jam is a free event.
Restrictions in place at Belle Fourche Reservoir
The Bureau of Reclamation and South Dakota Game Fish & Parks has implemented fire restrictions for specific activities at Belle Fourche Reservoir, including Rocky Point State Recreation Area after continued dry conditions and fire restrictions enacted by Butte County.
According to a news release, no campfires are allowed, cooking is only allowed in elevated grills or stoves using propane gas and vehicle access is restricted to graveled roads or roads with no vegetation. The restrictions are in place until further notice.
The Bureau of Reclamation said to report any fires on the reservoir lands by calling 911. Any violations of the restrictions should be reported to the Butte County Sheriff's Office at 605-892-2737.
Plans progress for Tri-State Museum's autumn tea event
BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center staff and volunteers are now planning for its annual autumn tea, set for Oct. 10 and 11.
Organizers said the tea will be adjusted to accommodate concerns about COVID-19. According to a news release, there will be two smaller teas at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and 2 p.m. Oct. 11, with six tables, set for six guests each day. Food at the buffet table will be offered to guests by servers in masks and gloves.
Tickets to attend the tea are $20 and available by calling 605-723-1200 or at the museum, 415 Fifth Ave., in Belle Fourche.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
