Northern Hills briefs

Friday benefit aids local children

The 18th annual Realtors for Kids benefit auction will be Friday, May 21, at the Lodge at Deadwood. This year’s Glitz and Glam-themed event will start with a silent auction at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m. with auctioneers Denny McKay and Adam Karrels.

Storyboards at the event will showcase local residents sharing their stories and the positive effects Realtors for Kids has had on their families.

Realtors for Kids raises funds that assist children and families with a wide range of needs that otherwise might not be met. These have included travel expenses to receive medical treatments, musical instruments and sports equipment for school activities, a cap and gown for a graduating senior, warm clothing, boots, preschool and after-school programs, beds and bedding, Christmas gifts, food, and providing clothing, furniture, appliances, bedding and more to a family escaping domestic violence.