Northern Hills briefs

Friday benefit aids local children
The 18th annual Realtors for Kids benefit auction will be Friday, May 21, at the Lodge at Deadwood. This year’s Glitz and Glam-themed event will start with a silent auction at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m. with auctioneers Denny McKay and Adam Karrels.
Storyboards at the event will showcase local residents sharing their stories and the positive effects Realtors for Kids has had on their families.
Realtors for Kids raises funds that assist children and families with a wide range of needs that otherwise might not be met. These have included travel expenses to receive medical treatments, musical instruments and sports equipment for school activities, a cap and gown for a graduating senior, warm clothing, boots, preschool and after-school programs, beds and bedding, Christmas gifts, food, and providing clothing, furniture, appliances, bedding and more to a family escaping domestic violence.
Nonprofit organization Realtors for Kids strives to build stronger communities by creating opportunities for the children. Funds raised by the Realtors for Kids events stay in the Northern Black Hills communities of Belle Fourche, Deadwood, Lead, Newell, Nisland, Spearfish, St. Onge, Sturgis and Vale. Since Realtors for Kids began in 2003, more than $1,125,000 has been donated to Northern Hills communities.
For more information, or to refer a child in need, go to realtorsforkids.org.
Belle Fourche hotel honored
The AmericInn in Belle Fourche was recently named the AmericInn’s Hotel of the Year, an honor awarded annually to the top franchise within the brand’s 200-plus hotel portfolio. Travel was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic, yet through it all, Greg and Stacey Raisanen, owners of the AmericInn, led by providing a high level of service and a strong relationship with the surrounding community.
In honor of the Raisanen's efforts, as well as those of their entire staff, AmericInn Brand Leader and Vice President of Operations, Clem Bence, will be visiting the hotel today to celebrate the team in person, providing lunch while also listening to the team to better understand what more Wyndham and AmericInn can do to help the hotel as it recovers from the pandemic.
— Tanya Manus and Nathan Thompson, Journal staff