Northern Hills briefs

'Deadweird' celebration set for Friday, Saturday

DEADWOOD | The streets of Deadwood will be filled with ghoulish sights and tons of fun during the annual 'Deadweird' Halloween festival Friday and Saturday nights.

The 8th annual event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday with the Monster Ball at Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, 555 Lower Main Street. Live music will be provided by My Second Rodeo with dancing, prizes and a bar tab giveaway. Attendees can vote for the "Peoples Choice" award for best costume. Party goers must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Saturday is the city-wide costume contest and party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those wishing to participate in the Halloween costume contest will need to register at Outlaw Square in downtown Deadwood. The judging will be at the Silverado Franklin Historic Hotel and Gaming Complex. Dancing and music will be provided at Outlaw Square and the costume contest winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m. Organizers said $10,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded, and participants must be age 21 or older.

Veterans Appreciation Fair scheduled for Nov. 6