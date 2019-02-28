BHSU Geek Speak: Artificial Intelligence
Black Hills State University management information systems professor Max Marc follows developments on artificial intelligence, which is relevant to his courses on the BHSU campus, and noticed a potential parallel between the 1982 film “Blade Runner,” which is set in 2019, and the recent advancements made in AI.
Marc will address the parallels he sees in a Geek Speak lecture on the BHSU campus Thursday, at 4 p.m. in Jonas Hall, Room 110.
“There's a theory that we are living inside a simulation. That we are characters in a video game," Marc said, in a release. "There will be discussion of why proponents of this theory believe it.”
Students in Marc’s Management Information Systems course say that Marc’s course challenges them to think differently and consider future technologies like AI in the business world.
Additionally, Marc continues, “there's the viewpoint that eventually, AI will become smarter than humans. So, there will also be discussion during this Geek Speak of how humans can prepare to make the best of this situation.”
Camp Invention coming to BHSU in June
Camp Invention, a week-long summer academic program will be hosted on the Black Hills State University campus in Spearfish June 10-14. Children entering grades K-6 are encouraged to participate and registration is now open.
Camp Invention will provide students hands-on opportunities to explore, create, and invent in relevant ways that prepare them to change the world. The cost is $230 and campers will be provided with lunch and a free T-shirt. Fundraising for scholarships is ongoing. Keep an eye on the webpage for updates.
Assistant professor of science education at BHSU, Dr. Janet Briggs, is directing the camp. During Camp Invention, BHSU elementary education majors will be working with small groups of participating students using the materials and curriculum provided by the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
“Camp Invention is perfect for those students who like to invent and create using science, math, engineering, and technology. It provides a safe environment to experience new things through the process of invention,” Briggs says.
Participation in this camp has proven to build confidence and develop creative problem-solving skills in entertaining ways, according to Briggs.
For more information visit www.BHSU.edu/SummerCamps or contact Briggs at Janet.Briggs@BHSU.edu or 605-642-6698.