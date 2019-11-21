Sturgis Festival of Trees Friday
The annual Sturgis Festival of Trees will be Friday, Nov. 22, at First Interstate Bank, 1200 Main St., in Sturgis.
This is the 25th year of the event which serves as a fundraiser for Hospice of the Northern Hills and the Greater Sturgis Area Foundation.
Admission is $5 with all proceeds benefiting the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Bank. A social begins at 5:30 p.m.
Each year the lobby at the bank is graced with dozens of Christmas trees, wreaths, and other holiday decorations. This year, all of the decorations will be auctioned beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!
On Nov. 23, the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will host a day-long reception of cupcakes and beverages for the opening of a new mini-exhibit entitled “Let it Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”
The exhibit will be on the history of snow sports, including sledding, skiing, skating, hockey, curling and other winter sports.
It will also include some history of the Winter Olympics. There will be artifacts, photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz and a free take-home packet of information about the subject.
The exhibit will be on the shelves in the Visitor Center and will be in place through January. There is no admission charge to see this exhibit, the “World of Dolls” temporary exhibit or the museum. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave., in Belle Fourche.
Light Up Lead in December
The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce would like to invite the surrounding communities to visit Lead from Dec. 1 through Dec. 30 to see the town decorated for Christmas.
The Black Hills Mountain Village is beautiful in every season but possibly the most beautiful in the winter, according to the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lead homes will be strung with lights and decorations. Main Street will feature vintage window paintings, and Lead's amazing snow removal crews have been busy clearing, salting and sanding the streets.
Bundle up the family, pack them in the car and come visit Lead this Christmas season!
See LeadMeThere.org/LightUpLead for more information.
Light Up Lead is co-sponsored by The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, Black Hills Energy, The City of Lead, Ace Hardware of Lead, First Interstate Bank, Black Hills Badlands Tourism Association and the chamber's 2019 Annual Sponsors.
Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center Thanksgiving hours
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open at 2 p.m. on Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving. The Tri-State’s Light Up the Night Open House will take place that evening, beginning at 6 p.m. Some light refreshments as well as coffee and lemonade will be offered to visitors who come to see the museum. Light Up the Night also includes a holiday parade, sponsored by the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce; a chili feed at Community Hall sponsored by the Cowboy Band and wagon rides in front of the Tri-State and fireworks behind it, sponsored by CoNBA.
“The city council has given departments permission to decide hours for the day after Thanksgiving,” said director Kristi Thielen, “and opening later in the day this gives our staff a chance to have a breather after Thanksgiving Day and before Light Up the Night.”
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will resume its usual winter hours after Nov. 28. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, call 605-723-1200.
Gordy Pratt fundraisers set
Several fundraising events have been scheduled for Spearfish entertainer and comedian Gordy Pratt, who is battling tonsil cancer.
The Pump House at Mind Blown Studio, 73 Sherman St., in Deadwood will host a benefit for Gordy on Friday Nov. 22, 5-8 p.m. There will glass blowing demonstrations, a live auction, silent auction, food, and drink.
Join the Lyle Berry Band with Dalyce Sellers and "Sing in Christmas" at the High Plains Western Heritage Center at 825 Heritage Dr., in Spearfish on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. This is also the first day of the High Plains "Shoppers Village." A $10 donation is requested with all proceeds donated to Gordy.
The Heritage Center will host a We Love Gordy fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. They will also have an art auction to benefit Gordy.
Another We Love Gordy fundraiser is Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at The Historic Homestake Opera House, 313 West Main St., in Lead. More details to follow.