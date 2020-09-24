Northern Hills briefs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deadwood's August gaming numbers flat

DEADWOOD | Gaming revenue in Deadwood for August showed mixed results, with slot machine numbers up, but table game usage down, resulting in a relatively flat loss compared to 2019.

According to statistics released Tuesday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the August 2020 gaming handle showed a 0.51% overall decrease. The slot machine handle increased by 0.31% when compared to August 2019, but the table game handle was down by 11.25%.

Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,108,871 in "free-play" for the month of August, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $10,989,193 for August 2020.

"Deadwood gaming continues to show resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "Slot revenue was up slightly, while the table games continue to be affected by the social distancing guidelines. While Deadwood gaming revenue continues to crawl back, we are still down 10.45% year to date for 2020.”

Deadwood gaming operators said they have formed the Yes on B Committee to promote Constitutional Amendment B, the effort to allow sports wagering in Deadwood.