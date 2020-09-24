Northern Hills briefs

Deadwood's August gaming numbers flat
DEADWOOD | Gaming revenue in Deadwood for August showed mixed results, with slot machine numbers up, but table game usage down, resulting in a relatively flat loss compared to 2019.
According to statistics released Tuesday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the August 2020 gaming handle showed a 0.51% overall decrease. The slot machine handle increased by 0.31% when compared to August 2019, but the table game handle was down by 11.25%.
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,108,871 in "free-play" for the month of August, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $10,989,193 for August 2020.
"Deadwood gaming continues to show resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "Slot revenue was up slightly, while the table games continue to be affected by the social distancing guidelines. While Deadwood gaming revenue continues to crawl back, we are still down 10.45% year to date for 2020.”
Deadwood gaming operators said they have formed the Yes on B Committee to promote Constitutional Amendment B, the effort to allow sports wagering in Deadwood.
Cline to be inducted into Hall of Honor
SPEARFISH | Barb Cline, executive director of Prairie Hills Transit in Spearfish, is being inducted into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor.
A banquet, hosted by the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee, will be held for Cline on Oct. 13, at the Holiday Inn, 305 N. 27th Street, in Spearfish. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a program at 7 p.m.
Cline built one of the state’s most successful transit agencies from one 10-year-old van working a few hours a day to provide services for seniors. The business now serves patrons across 16,500 square-miles with a fleet of 45 passenger vans.
Price per ticket is $30. Reservations can be made by contacting Kari Kroll at 773-5105. Payment in advance is requested and must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 7.
