NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Feed Deadwood’s Kids and Seniors Program

Deadwood’s business community is donating meals for area youth and seniors. Businesses and organizations began donating sack breakfasts and lunches to those in need starting with lunch on March 18.

Distribution of the meals is from the Deadwood Welcome Center parking lot at 501 Main St. Volunteers will be on hand to distribute the meals from the Welcome Center. Breakfast meals will be available starting Thursday, March 19. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Meals will be available until further notice.

Anyone needing meals delivered, please call the Deadwood Chamber at 605-578-1876 and a Deadwood police officer will deliver to your door.

All enrolled students in the Lead-Deadwood School District will be served free breakfast and lunch. All meals will be distributed at the high school through the outside cafeteria door beginning on March 23 from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. Meals will continue for the length of school closure.

