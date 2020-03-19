NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Belle Fourche closures and cancellations
Please note: The list of event cancellations and postponements is ever-changing.
Closed until further notice: Belle Fourche Area Community Center, Belle Fourche Public Library, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center.
All city staﬀ will report for duty and all facilities can be reached by telephone, fax, email, or Facebook page. These contacts and links are found at bellefourche.org.
City Hall, Public Works, Police Dept. and Belle Liquor Store will remain open. The public is asked to limit contact at these facilities, if possible.
City Council meetings are live-streamed at Quick Links and Watch Live. The broadcast begins when the meeting starts.
Anyone wishing to comment on a Council or Committee meeting agenda while live-streaming, please email Mayor Gloria Landphere at mayorlandphere@bellefourche.org.
Up-to-date information on the COVID-19 coronavirus is available from the Center for Disease Control at bellefourche.org.
Lead Visitor Center/Chamber Offices closed
In Lead, the Visitor Center/Chamber offices are closed through Monday, March 23.
The Chamber Mixer at Golden Ridge Senior Living has been canceled. A reschedule date has not been announced.
Deadwood History Inc. has canceled Preservation Thursday, the Youth Quilting workshop and closed all their Deadwood museums (Adam's Museum, Days of '76 Museum, Adam's House Museum). The Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center will retain hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Historic Homestake Opera House is still planning to continue with its spring play: "One Slight Hitch" – on Fridays (March 20, March 27) and Saturdays (March 21 and March 28) at 7 p.m. and with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinees (March 22 and March 29).
The Opera House will be taking preventative measures to seat people further away from each other and limiting attendance to 50 people per show.
The Handley Recreation Center in Lead is closed to skating. Boys Club and Girls Club are also closed.
The Golden Gang Easter Egg hunt is rescheduled to Saturday, April 4 at the Deadwood Gulch Convention Center. The Golden Gang still plans to stuff eggs on Thursday at the Visitor's Center.
Feed Deadwood’s Kids and Seniors Program
Deadwood’s business community is donating meals for area youth and seniors. Businesses and organizations began donating sack breakfasts and lunches to those in need starting with lunch on March 18.
Distribution of the meals is from the Deadwood Welcome Center parking lot at 501 Main St. Volunteers will be on hand to distribute the meals from the Welcome Center. Breakfast meals will be available starting Thursday, March 19. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Meals will be available until further notice.
Anyone needing meals delivered, please call the Deadwood Chamber at 605-578-1876 and a Deadwood police officer will deliver to your door.
All enrolled students in the Lead-Deadwood School District will be served free breakfast and lunch. All meals will be distributed at the high school through the outside cafeteria door beginning on March 23 from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. Meals will continue for the length of school closure.
Only toilet paper to be flushed
A release from the City of Spearfish reminds residents that only toilet paper should be flushed down toilets.
Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, there are reports of shortages of toilet paper on store shelves. This shortage can lead the public to consider using alternative products.
Many of the issues involving sewer main backups in Spearfish involve the flushing of products such as non disposable and disposable wipes, rags, tampons, paper towels, and other heavy products.
Only toilet paper should be flushed down toilets. Toilet paper breaks down in water, and other alternative products mentioned above do not and can be the main cause for blockages that lead to sewer backups.
Any product other than toilet paper should be placed in the trash and not down the toilet.
Common items flushed down the toilet that can lead to blockages include shop and paper towels, cleaning and baby wipes, napkins, cotton swabs, cigarette butts, and condoms.
Such items should be placed in the trash.