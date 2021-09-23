Northern Hills briefs

Fall Festival/Oktoberfest begins Friday
The eighth annual Sturgis Fall Festival, Oktoberfest will take place in downtown Sturgis from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
Oktoberfest will include live music, beer sampling, games and kids' activities with prizes to win. Additionally, Stein Crawl passports will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Participating businesses include the Oasis/Fireside, Sidehack, Sturgis Liquor, The Knuckle, Loud American Roadhouse, Belle Joli and the VFW. Stamps may be collected and the passport turned in on Saturday to get a collector's stein.
More information is available at officialsturgisevents.com.
Meade County Master Plan meetings set
The South Dakota Department of Transportation, in conjunction with Meade County, will hold open houses and public input meetings to discuss and receive public comment on the development of a Master Transportation Plan. The purpose of the meetings is to gather information on community needs and desires as input into a long-range, multi-modal plan to address future transportation needs of Meade County.
The MTP is developed through a funding partnership with SDDOT to develop a long range, 20-year plan for current and projected transportation needs. Information will be available at the meetings documenting the existing condition of transportation systems in Meade County. Two public open house and informational meetings are being planned.
The first will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Piedmont American Legion, 101 Pine Street in Piedmont. The second meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Commission Room of the Meade County Administration Building, 1300 Sherman Street.
Staff from Meade County, SDDOT, and their consultant will be available to discuss the Master Transportation Plan. The plan is available online at meadecounty.transportationplan.net.
Belle Fourche Railway groundbreaking held
A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently in Belle Fourche in honor of its newly planned railway expansion. Dozens gathered to take in the historic event that will create a more extensive transloading facility to serve the area and beyond.
Once complete, Belle Fourche’s railyard will be able to accommodate up-to 90 cars. Two additional tracks with four turn-outs will also be added. The project will triple the rail capacity at the industrial park and create the largest storage facility on the Rapid City Pierre & Eastern railroad’s short line.
Dirt work has begun and should be completed in October. An estimated project completion date will be mid-July 2022. The $2.4 million project is funded primarily by a Federal Rail Administration grant which was given on an 80/20 match basis.
Belle Fourche Development Corporation needed to secure 20% of the amount, or $480,000, to get the grant. Half of that amount was funded by a South Dakota Local Infrastructure Improvement Project grant. The remaining amount was split between the city of Belle Fourche and Butte County.
