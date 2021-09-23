Northern Hills briefs

The first will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Piedmont American Legion, 101 Pine Street in Piedmont. The second meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Commission Room of the Meade County Administration Building, 1300 Sherman Street.

Staff from Meade County, SDDOT, and their consultant will be available to discuss the Master Transportation Plan. The plan is available online at meadecounty.transportationplan.net.

Belle Fourche Railway groundbreaking held

A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently in Belle Fourche in honor of its newly planned railway expansion. Dozens gathered to take in the historic event that will create a more extensive transloading facility to serve the area and beyond.

Once complete, Belle Fourche’s railyard will be able to accommodate up-to 90 cars. Two additional tracks with four turn-outs will also be added. The project will triple the rail capacity at the industrial park and create the largest storage facility on the Rapid City Pierre & Eastern railroad’s short line.

Dirt work has begun and should be completed in October. An estimated project completion date will be mid-July 2022. The $2.4 million project is funded primarily by a Federal Rail Administration grant which was given on an 80/20 match basis.