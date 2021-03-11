Northern Hills briefs

'Blarney' performances set for Friday, Saturday

The Tri-State Performers, the theatre troupe of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche, will perform a short play entitled, “Blarney!” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The 20-minute comedy features a cast of nine young actors from Belle Fourche and Spearfish. The play is about a mysterious Irish girl who visits the town of Rockerville, and the strange goings-on that lead to the appearance of the Glocca Morra Monster. It includes information about St. Patrick’s Day customs, the Irish in the Black Hills, and the history of Rockerville.

Admission is $2 per person or free with membership. Children who attend will also receive take-home packets about St. Patrick’s Day and be able to make a paper bag leprechaun puppet. Those who attend are encouraged to be on time, as the performance space is small.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche. For more information about this production or the Tri-State Performers, call 605-723-1200.

St. Patrick's Day celebrated in Deadwood

Deadwood welcomes St. Patrick's Day revelers with several events Friday and Saturday.