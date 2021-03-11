Northern Hills briefs

'Blarney' performances set for Friday, Saturday
The Tri-State Performers, the theatre troupe of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche, will perform a short play entitled, “Blarney!” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
The 20-minute comedy features a cast of nine young actors from Belle Fourche and Spearfish. The play is about a mysterious Irish girl who visits the town of Rockerville, and the strange goings-on that lead to the appearance of the Glocca Morra Monster. It includes information about St. Patrick’s Day customs, the Irish in the Black Hills, and the history of Rockerville.
Admission is $2 per person or free with membership. Children who attend will also receive take-home packets about St. Patrick’s Day and be able to make a paper bag leprechaun puppet. Those who attend are encouraged to be on time, as the performance space is small.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche. For more information about this production or the Tri-State Performers, call 605-723-1200.
St. Patrick's Day celebrated in Deadwood
Deadwood welcomes St. Patrick's Day revelers with several events Friday and Saturday.
Participants may stop at Outlaw Square in downtown Deadwood at 5 p.m. Friday to receive a "PubPort," allowing those who are 21 or older to receive stamps at more than 30 locations throughout the city. Completed "PubPorts" can be returned to Outlaw Square by 5 p.m. Saturday for a chance at winning more than $5,000 in cash and prizes. Organizers said the more stamps received, the higher the chance of winning a prize.
The annual St. Patrick's Day parade steps off at noon Saturday in downtown Deadwood. Approved open containers of beer and wine will be allowed during specific hours and only in certain cups purchased from businesses. The open containers will be allowed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff