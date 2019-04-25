BHSU Geek Speak: Poetry writing workshop
Thursday's final Geek Speak event of the school year features “A Spontaneous Overflow of Powerful Feelings:” A (Very Brief) Poetry Writing Workshop, by Courtney Huse Wika.
The event is set for 4 p.m. at Jonas Hall, Room 110, on the Black Hills State University campus.
The 2018-2019 Geek Speak lineup comes to a close with a community poetry workshop in celebration of National Poetry Month and inspired by e e cumming’s words of advice: “Well, write poetry, for God's sake, it's the only thing that matters.”
The event will include readings from regional poets and an introduction to poetry through creative exercises and training in critical reading, poetic form and technique, and revision.
Who Ate the Paleontologist?
The Tri-State Performers, the museum theatre troupe of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche, will present a play entitled “Who Ate the Paleontologist?” on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The play is a puppet and live action comedy for children and adults and has a running time of about 30 minutes. It features dinosaurs in a place called Prehistoric World, where a paleontologist has gone missing — and there are fears that he’s been eaten by a T-Rex.
The cast of the play includes nine students from grade school and middle schools in Belle Fourche and Spearfish.
Because the play hopes to encourage young people to take an interest in paleontology, there will be a display of dinosaur fossils in the lobby which can be viewed before and after the production.
Admission to the play is $2 per person or free with membership. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to arrive early, as late seating in the small performance space is difficult.
For more information about the production, call 605-723-1200.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
Leadership event broadcast in Spearfish
Leadercast Live is broadcast live each year from Atlanta to hundreds of host sites around the globe, and this year the broadcast includes Spearfish.
The event brings together experts in leadership and organizational health to help attendees master the art and science of developing and leading healthy teams.
Leadership Live, the world’s largest one-day leadership event, is set for Friday, May, 10th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northern Hills Cinema, 1830 N. Main St., in Spearfish.
Registration fee for the full day is $75.
For more information, contact the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce at 605-642-2626.
Speakers for the day-long event include:
Andy Stanley, a long-time speaker at Leadercast Live, uses real-world anecdotes to relay insightful messages to the audience. He is the founding pastor of North Point Ministries, a best-selling author, and leadership communicator.
Carla Harris brings a wealth of business wisdom to the stage. Harris, vice chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley, will enlighten attendees.
Caroline Leaf, an expert in communication, learning, and metacognition, teaches how to lead healthy teams through her experiences. Leaf will educate the audience on the science of team communication.
Craig Springer helps millions simply communicate faith-based messages. Springer will share how listening can drive a team toward the greatest goals.
Gayle King helped expand a media empire when she became editor-in-chief of O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine.
Ginger Hardage believes healthy cultures breed success year in and year out. As the vice president of culture and communications at Southwest Airlines, Hardage built an organizational culture that every consumer felt.
Juliet Funt helps companies reclaim their creativity and create engaged, productive teams.
Marcus Samuelsson knows the kitchen can be a fiery place to work, but has proven he can create a successful culinary experience. Hear the award-winning chef speak about healthy teams at Leadercast.
Patrick Lencioni and his company, The Table Group, provides businesses around the world with the tools they need to improve teamwork.