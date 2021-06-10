Northern Hills briefs

Hometown Thursday kicks off

Hometown Thursday, the June-July weekly festival in Belle Fourche, begins the 2021 year from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today. This year, it is in a new location — on the lawns around and behind the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Avenue.

Music will be provided by Nunsun; a Colorado rock band that is growing in popularity throughout the Midwest. Beer will be sold by the Hometown committee members.

Food vendors will include traveling ice cream shop Torch Creamery; Street Eats offering brats and burgers; and RV Catering with pulled pork sandwiches, hotdogs and hamburgers.

Activities for kids include train rides, cornhole, lawn games and face painting, a scavenger hunt at the Avenue of Flags and gold panning. There will be activity tables on the Tri-State deck, with puzzles, art supplies and the materials to make the week’s feature craft: a colorful mini-umbrella.

The museum will be open throughout the night, with more activities for kids inside. There will be a one-night-only special available in the museum store: 25% off any science kit.

The newly refreshed Johnny Spaulding Cabin will also be open for visitation.