Northern Hills briefs

Hometown Thursday kicks off
Hometown Thursday, the June-July weekly festival in Belle Fourche, begins the 2021 year from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today. This year, it is in a new location — on the lawns around and behind the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Avenue.
Music will be provided by Nunsun; a Colorado rock band that is growing in popularity throughout the Midwest. Beer will be sold by the Hometown committee members.
Food vendors will include traveling ice cream shop Torch Creamery; Street Eats offering brats and burgers; and RV Catering with pulled pork sandwiches, hotdogs and hamburgers.
Activities for kids include train rides, cornhole, lawn games and face painting, a scavenger hunt at the Avenue of Flags and gold panning. There will be activity tables on the Tri-State deck, with puzzles, art supplies and the materials to make the week’s feature craft: a colorful mini-umbrella.
The museum will be open throughout the night, with more activities for kids inside. There will be a one-night-only special available in the museum store: 25% off any science kit.
The newly refreshed Johnny Spaulding Cabin will also be open for visitation.
For more information, call 605-723-1200.
Spearfish sets cannabis regulations
The Spearfish City Council approved the first reading of two ordinances related to zoning regulations and licenses for cannabis establishments, providing appropriate land use locations for the four primary categories of cannabis operations: growing, testing, manufacturing and dispensing.
Cannabis establishments are permitted in several zoning districts, provided they are not located or operating within 1,000 feet of a school, residence or religious institution. Additional prohibitions include no cannabis businesses in the downtown area.
Initially, there will be two licenses available for manufacturing, testing and cultivation. Only one license will be allowed for a dispensary.
The second readings will take place at the June 26 City Council meeting.
— Journal staff