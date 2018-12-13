Special election for Fire and Ambulance Districts in Meade County
A special election for proposed formation of Fire and Ambulance Districts in west-central Meade County is set for Tuesday, Dec. 18, in certain precincts in Meade County.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following precinct locations:
— Tilford No 6: Kickstand Campground, 13014 Pleasant Valley Road.
— Alkali No. 6, Alkali Hall, 13921 Alkali Road.
— Voters in both Harmony No. 8 and Bear Butte No. 9 precincts will cast their ballots at the Meade County Weed & Pest Dept., 20621 Fort Meade Way.
Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the county auditor at 605-347-2360 before the election for information on polling place accessibility for people with disabilities.
Planning teams for Sanford Lab project rent office space in Lead
Planning for the removal of 875,000 tons of rock to create caverns a mile underground for the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) and Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) is a big job. Much work and coordination has to happen before the excavation can start.
On November 30, Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture (KAJV) signed a lease to rent office space in Lead’s historic Gold Rush Plaza.
The building also is home to the offices recently rented by Fermi Research Alliance, which manages Fermilab in Batavia, Illinois, and the LBNF project on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy.
KAJV is part of a team, along with design firm Arup, that works with Fermilab’s LBNF project team to prepare for the excavation and construction of DUNE, the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.
The three companies have worked with the LBNF team on the final design, excavation plans and bid packages for LBNF/DUNE for about 12 months.
LBNF will provide the cavern space and infrastructure for the four-story-high, 70,000-ton DUNE detector, which will catch neutrinos — subatomic particles that rarely interact with matter — sent through the Earth’s mantle from Fermilab.
The experiment aims to solve some of the mysteries surrounding neutrinos and the role these particles play in the universe.