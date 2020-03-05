NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

REALTORS For Kids Annual Auction March 28
SPEARFISH | The 17th annual REALTORS for Kids (RFK) benefit Auction will be held March 28, 2020 at the Lodge at Deadwood. The Glitz and Glam themed event will start the night off with the Silent Auction opening at 6 p.m. and live auction to begin at 7 p.m. Auctioneers Denny McKay and Adam Karrels will bring excitement to the room of over 400 attendees. There will be Storyboards of families sharing their stories of courage and what positive effect RFK had on their family. More than $1,125,000 has been donated back to the community since 2003.
REALTORS® for Kids is a non-profit organization that was started in 2003, when a group of individuals from the Northern Black Hills Association of REALTORS® got together to discuss a way to address the growing need in our communities. Realtors® For Kids strives to build stronger communities by creating opportunities for the children. The funds raised stay in our local Northern Black Hills Communities including Belle Fourche, Deadwood, Lead, Newell, Nisland, Spearfish, St. Onge, Sturgis and Vale. Over 200 children received special financial assistance last year from REALTORS® For Kids.
If you would like more information regarding REALTORS® For Kids or know of a child in need, please log on to realtorsforkids.org.
Sturgis Area Arts Council events
Upcoming Sturgis Area Arts Council events include:
Thursday, March 5, Armchair Travelers Book Club discusses Native American Women and their roles in their communities
Sturgis Public Library's Lushbough Room, 12 noon
Thursday, March 12, Sturgis Area Arts Council Meeting
Sturgis Public Library's Community Room at 7 p.m.
Homestake Opera House presents "One Slight Hitch"
LEAD | The Gold Camp Players at the Historic Homestake Opera House announce their upcoming production of "One Slight Hitch" written by the comedian Lewis Black.
The first surprise about “One Slight Hitch” is that it’s not the kind of play you’d expect from a stand-up comedian. This is no compilation of one-liners held together by some weak plot, it’s a solid piece of theatrical writing about a family in comic crisis.
With an uncanny resemblance to “The Philadelphia Story” from the 1930s, plays like this used to be Broadway’s commercial stock in trade.
Join us for a nostalgic treat to watch Mr. Black’s twist on the once-familiar, still-hummable theme of what happens to a seemingly happy, soon-to-be-wed couple when the ne’er-do-well ex-boyfriend of the bride-to-be shows up without warning at the front door of her horrified parents on the morning of her great big wedding.
“One Slight Hitch” is performed by local players from the Northern Black Hills and directed by Phelan Scherer. Show dates are Fridays and Saturdays, March 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 7 p.m. and Sundays, March 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. in the Historic Homestake Opera House Theater located at 313 W. Main St., in Lead.
Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for HHOH members and $5 for young people 17 and under.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at homestakeoperahouse.org.
For more information, contact the Historic Homestake Opera House office at 605-584-2067 or visit the website.
The ticket booth opens one hour prior to performances. Seating is first come, first serve. All proceeds benefit programming and operations at the Historic Homestake Opera House. The building is wheelchair accessible and parking is available in several lots within three blocks of the Opera House.
Support for “One Slight Hitch” is provided by our annual members, the City of Lead, the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation.