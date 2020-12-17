Northern Hills briefs

Tri-State Museum plans Dec. 20 holiday fun day

BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold its final Family Fun Day of 2020 at 2 p.m. Sunday with an event, "Christmas Crafts: Bells."

Organizers said families will learn the history of bells — including Christmas bells — then get a chance to do some bell-related crafts, while watching holiday films on the television sets in the complex.

There will be a drawing for the holiday book, “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bell,” and free take-home packets with puzzles, games and info about bells will be available for all. Refreshments will be served.

Admission is $2 per person, or free with membership. Masks are strongly suggested; sanitizing and social distancing will be utilized.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.

For more information or to make reservations, call 605-723-1200.

Spearfish Chamber seeks business nominations

SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Chamber of Commerce is seeking business and individual nominations for the 2021 annual awards ceremony.