Northern Hills briefs

Tri-State Museum plans Dec. 20 holiday fun day
BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold its final Family Fun Day of 2020 at 2 p.m. Sunday with an event, "Christmas Crafts: Bells."
Organizers said families will learn the history of bells — including Christmas bells — then get a chance to do some bell-related crafts, while watching holiday films on the television sets in the complex.
There will be a drawing for the holiday book, “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bell,” and free take-home packets with puzzles, games and info about bells will be available for all. Refreshments will be served.
Admission is $2 per person, or free with membership. Masks are strongly suggested; sanitizing and social distancing will be utilized.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
For more information or to make reservations, call 605-723-1200.
Spearfish Chamber seeks business nominations
SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Chamber of Commerce is seeking business and individual nominations for the 2021 annual awards ceremony.
Categories include the Spirit of Spearfish Award, Micropolitan Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Professional of the Year Award and Business Beautification Award. The deadline for submitting a nomination is Jan. 8.
According to the chamber newsletter, awards are selected from nominations received each year by a review committee. For a business or individual to be on the slate, forms must be submitted by the Jan. 8 deadline.
Nomination forms can be found at SpearfishChamber.org, or by emailing director@spearfishchamber.org.
— Journal staff
