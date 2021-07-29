Northern Hills briefs

Ag Fest begins Friday
The Northern Hills Ag Fest begins at 4 p.m. Friday at the Meade County Fairgrounds in Sturgis.
Ag Fest is being held in conjunction with the Meade County Fair and 4-H Achievement Days. According to information from the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, the local agriculture industry is a cornerstone of the Sturgis community.
The event includes a free community barbecue sponsored by local businesses, followed by family-friendly agriculture competitions including "Dress-a-Sheep," a "Calf Scramble" and "Mutton Bustin’" events.
For more information on Ag Fest, visit www.sturgisareachamber.com.
Final 'Hometown Thursday' to be held tonight
The final Hometown Thursday on the lawn of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. tonight and will feature Weston Frank, a country musician from South Dakota.
Frank's show combines covers of all-time greats with his own music and some observational humor. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
The event will include craft and food vendors as well as beer sales by the Hometown Thursday committee, in addition to cornhole and lawn games.
Kids can enjoy train rides, an inflatable, gold panning, and TREC Badlands activities for younger kids on the museum's back deck.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center also has kids activities on the deck including painting and a craft to make pool noodle shooters. Inside the museum, the archaeological dig box, activity tables, discovery boxes and a dress-up trunk are available for use.
The train rides and all museum crafts and activities are free. Parents who bring their children to these activity tables may enter a drawing for a family membership to the Museum and Visitor Center.
Climbing wall opens in Spearfish
The climbing wall at the Spearfish Recreation Center is installed and open for use, a news release from the city of Spearfish said.
The wall is open to members of the rec center and day pass holders, and there will be a special membership for those who are only interested in using the climbing wall.
The climbing wall can be rented for parties and private use, as well. Those wishing to use the wall will have to complete a short training course with rec center staff prior to climbing on the wall. For more information, call the Spearfish Recreation Center at 605-722-1430.
Community Center alters hours
The Sturgis Community Center has changed its hours of operation through Aug. 20.
According to a news release from the city of Sturgis, there will not be any 24-hour access to the center, and the pool area will be closed for cleaning between Aug. 5 and Aug. 15. Hours will vary during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The public showers and workout areas will remain available during open hours.
For more information on the schedule, visit the city's website at www. strugis-sd.gov.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff