Northern Hills briefs

Kids can enjoy train rides, an inflatable, gold panning, and TREC Badlands activities for younger kids on the museum's back deck.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center also has kids activities on the deck including painting and a craft to make pool noodle shooters. Inside the museum, the archaeological dig box, activity tables, discovery boxes and a dress-up trunk are available for use.

The train rides and all museum crafts and activities are free. Parents who bring their children to these activity tables may enter a drawing for a family membership to the Museum and Visitor Center.

Climbing wall opens in Spearfish

The climbing wall at the Spearfish Recreation Center is installed and open for use, a news release from the city of Spearfish said.

The wall is open to members of the rec center and day pass holders, and there will be a special membership for those who are only interested in using the climbing wall.

The climbing wall can be rented for parties and private use, as well. Those wishing to use the wall will have to complete a short training course with rec center staff prior to climbing on the wall. For more information, call the Spearfish Recreation Center at 605-722-1430.