Benefit for Tara Lane Nov. 16
A benefit for Tara Lane, a Spearfish woman seriously injured in a Sept. 21 accident and who is under treatment at a burn center, will be Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Holiday Inn Spearfish Convention Center, 305 N. 27th St., Spearfish.
The event is sponsored by National Mutual Benefit Branch 73 of Spearfish, which will match all funds raised up to $2,500.
The benefit will include a chili feed, cornhole tournament, live and silent auctions and a charity poker and blackjack card games.
A disc jockey from 605 Media & Entertainment will play favorite tunes, and there will be a cash bar.
Mail or drop off monetary donations to: NMB Dakotas Agency, 540 Heritage Dr., Suite 1, Spearfish, SD, 57783. Checks should be made payable to NMB Branch 73.
For more information, contact Becky Helmberger at (605) 645-3348; Kristen Davis at (605) 645-3030; Christie Michels at (605) 430-4153; or Dawn Whitted at (605) 641-3101.
Vote for music series grant
Deadwood’s Outlaw Square is in the running to bring a summer-long free live music series to the historic community.
Outlaw Square is one of the top 25 qualifiers for the 2020 Levitt AMP Music Series, and Deadwood is seeking support from the public to receive funding. Outlaw Square is poised to open this month as a family-friendly entertainment venue in downtown Deadwood. In order to receive the Levitt grant funding, Outlaw Square must receive favorable support through the online voting program at levittamp.org/vote.
The Levitt AMP is a matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000. Grant recipients will each be awarded $25,000 in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series, which is a free, outdoor concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.
Voting can be done at www.levittamp.org/vote starting through 6 p.m. MST Nov. 20, 2019. After the top 25 finalists are selected through online public voting, the Levitt Foundation will review the finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt AMP winners — which will be announced on Dec. 20, 2019.
Outlaw Square was named a qualifier by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation at the head of the 2020 Levitt AMP Music Series. The music series is dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music.
A successful campaign for Outlaw Square requires community participation to get as many online votes as possible to bring the concert series to town. Community support, as measured by the number of online votes received, will be one of the key factors considered when the Levitt Foundation determines the 2020 Levitt AMP Grant Award winners.
Deadwood Alive, Outlaw Square and Deadwood asks supporters to spread the word to family, friends, colleagues and neighbors and rally the community to sign up and vote for Outlaw Square’s proposal. For more information, go to levittamp.org.
Calendar to feature 4-H photos
Photos taken by 40 South Dakota 4-H members from 25 counties will be featured in the 2020 South Dakota 4-H calendar.
This year, 2,491 photos were evaluated by judges at the South Dakota State Fair, and 50 were selected to be featured in this year’s calendar, said Amanda Stade, SDSU Extension 4-H Events Management Coordinator.
“Our 4-H members submitted excellent photos for this year’s calendar, which is focused on honoring those who serve,” Stade said.
Judge’s choice photos were awarded to: Robert Inch, Buffalo/Jerauld; Caitlin Ringling, Butte/Lawrence; Ellie Jahraus, Campbell; Klair Raml, Codington; Alexis Hoffman, Douglas; Nicolette Hoffman, Douglas; Casside Seezs, Grant; Allison Glodt, Hughes/Stanley; Jeff Schnabel, Hutchinson; Laura Bogue, Lincoln; Kaylee Biel, Marshall; Chancey Kessler, McPherson; Hans Lapka, McPherson; Ashlynn Wellman, Pennington; Evan Miller, Pennington; Landen Matkins, Pennington; Olivia Miller, Pennington; Tanner Eide, Potter; Madisan Graber, Tripp; Maddie Rand, Turner; and Rachel Bryan, Union.
Honorable mention photos, which will also be featured in the calendar, were awarded to: Steven Neth, Bon Homme; Emily Nold, Brookings; Anna Kahnke, Codington; Lucy Kahnke, Codington; Caleb Weyh, Day; Hayden Niles, Day; Trey Dunse, Day; Alexis Hoffman, Douglas; Max Hartmann, Douglas; Nicolette Hoffman, Douglas; Sydney Miller, Fall River; Brooke Schwagel, Grant; Taya Wettlaufer, Lake; Ella Stiefvater, McCook; Brody Ahlquist, Minnehaha; Hannah Frost, Minnehaha; Hunter Eide, Potter; Evelyn Fritz, Roberts; Olivia Knox, Spink; Ashley Tieszen, Turner; Madison Hofer, Turner; and Maddie Rand, Turner.
This is the eleventh year South Dakota 4-H has designed and sold calendars with photos chosen by State Fair judges. The 2020 South Dakota 4-H Calendar can be pre-ordered online until Nov. 11 at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2020-south-dakota-4-h-calendar-pre-sale.