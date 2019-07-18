Sturgis rally grand marshals named
The City of Sturgis announced that the Co-Grand Marshals of the 17th Annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride are Michael Ballard and Jesse James Dupree, of The Full Throttle Saloon and Pappy Hoel Campground.
“It’s an iconic ride and it has been growing every year, so this is a real honor,” said Ballard. “And this year is the 20th anniversary of the Full Throttle Saloon, so the timing could not be better.”
Proceeds from the ride benefit local emergency services, supporting the men and women who dedicate so much to Rally week, giving aid and keeping all in attendance safe.
“It’s exciting,” said Dupree. “To be in our second year as the Official Campground of the Sturgis motorcycle rally, and now to serve as Co-Grand Marshals for such a cornerstone event of the Rally, really brings a lot of what Mike and I have done in Sturgis for the past 20 years full-circle. We’re honored.”
The ride through the Black Hills, led by Sturgis Mayor Carstensen along with the Rally’s Co-Grand Marshals Ballard and Dupree, features a stop at the Crazy Horse Memorial, and will conclude at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park, with lunch and a presentation with Mayor Carstensen.
Newell woman named Lions district governor
Linda Vollmer of the Newell Lions Club has become district governor for District 5SW of Lions Clubs International for 2019-20.
Vollmer officially became district governor July 1 at the Lions Clubs International convention in Milan, Italy. She succeeds Bea Gifford of Rapid City.
District 5SW covers the western two-thirds of South Dakota.
Vollmer worked in the insurance industry for 40 years. She retired in 2018. She remains active in her community, and is treasurer of the Newell Improvement Committee.
Vollmer is a 19-year member of the Newell Lions Club. She has served as club secretary and vice president, and was president twice. She was elected second-vice district governor of District 5SW two years ago.
Her husband, Neil Vollmer, is a past district governor in Lions. They have been married 54 years. They have three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.