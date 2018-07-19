Beauty and the Beast
The Belle Fourche Community Theater presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
The first performance is 7 p.m. tonight with performances Friday and Saturday, also at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Community Center theater.
Reserved seating tickets available at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center, 1111 National St., and by calling 605-892-2467.
Ticket prices are $13 for seniors and youth and $15 for all others. Belle Fourche Community Theater is a program of the Belle Fourche Area Community Center.
Based on the animated Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of a prince who is transformed into a hideous beast as punishment for his cruel and selfish ways, and an adventurous young woman named Belle whom he imprisons in his castle. In order to become human again, the Beast must earn Belle’s love before it is too late.
The cast features 49 local actors of all ages from Belle Fourche and the surrounding area, as well as an additional 18 people involved as tech, back stage crew, and the live band accompaniment.
This production is directed by Toi Lynn Flick with pit band direction by Hayes Chohon.
Sponsors include Outdoor Motor Sports and Double Star Computing sponsoring the Thursday night performance, Jackson Dental and Dakota Lumber sponsoring the Friday night performance, First Interstate Bank and Carl’s Trailer Sales sponsoring Saturday night, and Johnson Electric sponsoring the Sunday matinee.
Patron Sponsors of the 2018 season include Integrity Meats and Black Hills Lawn Care.
There will be a silent auction for Gaston’s tavern table. Proceeds will go to support theater repair and equipment for the Belle Fourche Area Community Center theater.
The Thursday performance is dedicated to cancer fighters and survivors.
Donations to the Hand in Healing Fund will be accepted during intermission and at the conclusion of each performance. This fund helps support travel expenses to Rapid City to the Regional Health John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute for cancer treatment.
For each donation, a red rose flyer will be displayed with the name of a loved one above the display case in the hallway which leads to the cardio and weight rooms of the BFACC.
For more information, contact Michelle Deyo-Amende, Executive Director, Belle Fourche Area Community Center, 605-892-2467, or at director.bfacc@midconetwork.com.
Hometown Thursdays
The band Judd Hoos will headline the seventh week of Hometown Thursdays, the Belle Fourche weekly music festival, on July 19.
Hometown Thursday takes place on each Thursday night from June 7 to July 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Belle Fourche.
Judd Hoos is a band based in the Black Hills. Their hit song, “Breathe In” was released just over a year ago and charted number 23 on the iTunes new rock charts.
In addition to the music, Hometown Thursdays also offers beer and food vendors, craft vendors and a variety of activities for children.
Sponsors for the July 19 festival are Ring Container, Wilbur Trucking and David Pummel and Associates.
For more information about Hometown Thursdays, please visit its Facebook page.
Strike up the Band
More than 70 musicians of all ages with perform an impressive repertoire of patriotic songs, marches, showtunes, and classical favorites during an indoor concert at Lead's Homestake Opera House on Friday, July 20.
The Northern Hills Community Band has been bringing musical excellence to the Black Hills of South Dakota for more than a century. The group is composed of multiple generations of musicians who have shared their musical talents.
Under the direction of Gary Swenson, the NHCB provides summer band concerts in and around the northern Black Hills of South Dakota. The concert emcee is Mr. Barry Furze, who offers interesting history of each piece performed.
Also known as the Northern Black Hills Society for the Preservation of the Performing Arts, the group is a registered non-profit 501(c)3 organization.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Historic Homestake Opera House at 313 W. Main St.
Admission is by donation. Proceeds benefit the NHCB and the HHOH.
The building is wheelchair accessible. For more information contact the HHOH office at 605-584-2067 or visit HomestakeOperaHouse.org.
The HHOH is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning the building to productive use through arts, culture and educational opportunities for the enrichment of the region. Support for the HHOH is provided in part by the City of Lead, and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Mary Adams Mastrovich. The HHOH is a equal opportunity provider and employer.