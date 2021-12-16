Northern Hills briefs

Terry Peak opens for season

Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead officially opened for the season on Wednesday, with limited ski runs and terrain open.

The opening was delayed from earlier in the month due to the unseasonably warm temperatures and lack of snow. Terry Peak will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the skiing season closes in the spring.

According to a news release, the Stewart Lift Snow Carpet and Surprise Express Lift are operating and Stewart Slope, the top of Little Phil, the Welcome to Surprise cut-across and Surprise routes are all open.

Stewart Lodge is open and selling lift tickets at a reduced rate because of the limited routes, the news release said. The equipment rental shop is also open, along with the Mountain Shop, Stewart Bar & Grill, Guest Service Office, and the Ski School.

Nevada Gulch Lodge will be closed until Kussy Express is operating, the news release said, and crews will continue to make snow to get additional routes open for the season.

Spearfish Hospital earns accreditation

Monument Health Spearfish Hospital has been designated a MBSAQIP Accredited Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a national organization.

MBSAQIP is a joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). It affirms that the hospital’s bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. In addition, accredited centers offer preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for patients with obesity.

Also known as weight-loss surgery, bariatric procedures work by changing the anatomy of the patient’s digestive system or by causing different physiological changes to the patient’s energy balance and fat metabolism.

“Metabolic and bariatrics patients require a special type of care, both before and after surgery. We’ve made sure that we’re providing everything these patients need,” said surgeon Andrew VanOsdol, M.D., who leads the bariatrics program at Spearfish Hospital. “This accreditation is a tribute to the hard work of the surgical staff and recognition of the great outcomes we’ve been able to achieve.”

To earn accreditation, the Spearfish bariatrics program met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care pathways that ensure its ability to support patients with obesity. Spearfish Hospital underwent an extensive site visit by an experienced bariatric surgeon who reviewed the center's structure, processes, and clinical outcomes data.

Monument Health Spearfish Hospital’s bariatrics program is one of two programs in South Dakota that are accredited by the MBSAQIP. The other is at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

— Journal staff

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0