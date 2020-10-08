Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis Buffalo Chip raises $1.1 million for charity
STURGIS | Sturgis Buffalo Chip President/CEO Rod Woodruff said the motorcycle community helped raise significant funds for charity, breaking the $1 million mark, during the 80th Sturgis Rally.
The Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s efforts during its 2020 Music and Motorcycle Festival raised an additional $201,470 that has been distributed to charities benefiting children in need, veterans and the local community.
Woodruff said charities that received funds include Shriners’ Transportation Fund, South Dakota Special Olympics–Rapid City Flame, The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, Helping With Horsepower, All Kids Bike/The Strider Education Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation, America’s Mighty Warriors, Baden K9, Special Operations Wounded Warriors, Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation Deadwood Chapter, Motorcycle Missions and Sturgis Meals on Wheels.
'Pumpkin Patch' family fun day set for Oct. 18
BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold a Family Fun Day beginning at 12 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18 entitled “Pumpkin Patch.”
According to a news release, a short film about pumpkin planting and how they grow, “Pumpkin Circle,” will be shown. Families will be able to make a beaded pumpkin craft and draw for “The Pumpkin Book,” by Gail Gibbons. Refreshments will be served and all kids will receive a free take-home packet of puzzles, games, information about pumpkins and a mini pumpkin.
The “Haunted” Johnny Spaulding Cabin will be open for visitation. This year’s theme is “Creepy Creatures,” with the cabin festooned with images of spiders, snakes, bats, crows, owls and more.
Those who attend the Family Fun Day are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, the news release said. Admission to the event is $2 per person or free with family membership. Reservations can be made by calling 605-723-1200.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
— Journal staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!