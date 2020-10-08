Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis Buffalo Chip raises $1.1 million for charity

STURGIS | Sturgis Buffalo Chip President/CEO Rod Woodruff said the motorcycle community helped raise significant funds for charity, breaking the $1 million mark, during the 80th Sturgis Rally.

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s efforts during its 2020 Music and Motorcycle Festival raised an additional $201,470 that has been distributed to charities benefiting children in need, veterans and the local community.

Woodruff said charities that received funds include Shriners’ Transportation Fund, South Dakota Special Olympics–Rapid City Flame, The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, Helping With Horsepower, All Kids Bike/The Strider Education Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation, America’s Mighty Warriors, Baden K9, Special Operations Wounded Warriors, Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation Deadwood Chapter, Motorcycle Missions and Sturgis Meals on Wheels.

'Pumpkin Patch' family fun day set for Oct. 18

BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold a Family Fun Day beginning at 12 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18 entitled “Pumpkin Patch.”