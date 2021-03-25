Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis group plans water park

A group of Sturgis community members has formed a committee to explore building a man-made lake with several features, including a splash pad and miniature golf course at the former Meade County fairgrounds.

The group is calling itself the Sturgis Aquatics Committee, and held a meeting Wednesday evening at Sturgis Community Center to present their plan to the public. The meeting was after press time for the Journal, but a follow-up article is planned for a future edition of the newspaper.

According to the meeting's announcement, the group presented a history of the committee, details surrounding the proposal and how the park will be funded. A second public meeting is planned for April 7.

A petition drive is being held to garner enough signatures for the project to move forward.

'Forks, Corks and Kegs' set for April 9, 10

Tickets are still available for Deadwood's eighth annual Forks, Corks and Kegs: Food, Beer and Wine Festival, planned for April 9 and 10, but are anticipated to sell out soon, a news release said this week.