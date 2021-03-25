Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis group plans water park
A group of Sturgis community members has formed a committee to explore building a man-made lake with several features, including a splash pad and miniature golf course at the former Meade County fairgrounds.
The group is calling itself the Sturgis Aquatics Committee, and held a meeting Wednesday evening at Sturgis Community Center to present their plan to the public. The meeting was after press time for the Journal, but a follow-up article is planned for a future edition of the newspaper.
According to the meeting's announcement, the group presented a history of the committee, details surrounding the proposal and how the park will be funded. A second public meeting is planned for April 7.
A petition drive is being held to garner enough signatures for the project to move forward.
'Forks, Corks and Kegs' set for April 9, 10
Tickets are still available for Deadwood's eighth annual Forks, Corks and Kegs: Food, Beer and Wine Festival, planned for April 9 and 10, but are anticipated to sell out soon, a news release said this week.
The festival begins at 5 p.m. April 9, with "Wine Around Deadwood," a two-hour leisurely wine tasting tour of the town. After the wine tastings, festival pass holders can explore Deadwood's culinary delights by stopping at various locations around town for the" Appetizer Crawl" from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
April 10 kicks off with the "Deadwood Dine Around" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chefs around Deadwood will prepare samples of their favorite meals paired with wine, beer and cocktails. At 4 p.m., the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center hosts the "Grand Tasting," where festival pass holders will pick up their commemorative glassware to sample dozens of top choices from participating wineries, breweries and distilleries.
Tickets are $75 and only available as a two-day festival pass. To purchase tickets, call 605-559-1188 or visit ticketmaster.com.
'Wild Bill' Hickok featured in April 11 show
The tales of Deadwood's "Wild Bill" Hickok will come to life in a new series, "Wild West Chronicles," premiering at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time on the entertainment network INSP.
According to a press release from INSP, "Wild West Chronicles" follows the legendary Bat Masterson, once a formidable gunslinger and lawman, after he trades his sheriff’s badge for a pen and becomes a newspaper reporter. In each episode, Masterson tracks down eyewitnesses who share their vivid memories of “Wild Bill” Hickok, Stagecoach Mary, Butch Cassidy, Bass Reeves and other remarkable characters of the Old West. As they tell their stories, a bygone age of hardship and lawlessness is brought to life when fearless lawmen rode tall in the saddle and vicious criminals fought to escape justice.
"Wild West Chronicles" is slated to last for 15 weekly episodes. "Wild Bill" Hickock's story will be featured in the premiere episode, the network said.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff