Northern Hills briefs

Snocross delayed until March

Due to unseasonably dry conditions and warm temperatures hampering the ability to make snow, the 2022 Deadwood Snocross event scheduled for this weekend has been postponed to March 4-5, organizers announced.

According to a news release, Snocross snowmaking crews have been on-site with equipment to make snow this past week but forecast temperatures and snowfall amounts were not conducive to have enough snow to build the track.

Event organizers said tickets purchased for the original dates will be valid for the March 4-5 dates. Those unable to attend the new dates can request a refund by calling 1-800-344-8826 or emailing tix@blackhillsvacations.com.

More information on the Snocross Tour can be found at www.snocross.com.

New museum exhibit debuts

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open a temporary exhibit entitled, “Turn on the Light!’ with a through-the-day reception of refreshments on Saturday.

The exhibit is about lighting – from candles to arc lights, incandescent bulbs to neon lights, LEDs to traffic lights and more. There will be artifacts, storyboards, photos, a touchscreen quiz, a young people’s activity table, books to read and a take-home workbook.

The exhibit will be in place until May 10. For more information about the exhibit and other exhibits and programs at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, call 605-723-1200.

Gordon named to Senate program

Sturgis Brown High School senior Matea Gordon is one of two South Dakota students named as a delegate for the 60th annual United States Senate Youth program, which will be held virtually March 6-9.

In addition to the four-day program, the Hearst Foundations provide each student delegate with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history, and public affairs.

Gordon serves as class president and is a member of the National Honor Society, the journalism club and Youth Leadership Team. She is the Sturgis FFA vice president and has represented South Dakota at Girls Nation.

