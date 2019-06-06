D-Day movie showing
In recognition of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, the Allied landing at Normandy in World War II, there will be a free showing of the 1962 war epic 'The Longest Day'.
The movie will be shown on Friday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m., at the Sturgis Community Center Theater, 1401 Lazelle St., Sturgis. The event is sponsored by the Old Fort Meade Cavalry Museum.
Sturgis Step Outside
Kids ages 5 to 14 are invited to join the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Dept., Sturgis Police, the Sturgis Police Athletic League, and the Meade County Sheriff's Office for a Step Outside event on Saturday, June 8.
The event takes place at Bear Butte State Park main campground from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include archery, a BB gun shoot, fishing, animal identification, trapping and a Black Hills Raptor Center presentation.
Lunch will be provided.
Contact conservation officer Ryan Pearson at 605-391-0836, or email at ryan.pearson@state.sd.us with any questions, or to RSVP.
Vale anniversary celebration
While the Vale High School and its unusual mascot, Beet Diggers, may have faded into history, there are still plenty of memories from the southeastern Butte County hamlet that will be showcased during Vale’s 130th anniversary celebration on Sunday, June 9.
With the theme of ‘Memories,’ the celebration includes a parade, which lines up at 11 a.m. at the old school grounds, and begins at 11:30 a.m. A potluck and games start at 12:30 p.m. at the Vale Community Hall
For more information, or to register a float in the parade call: Larry Knutson 605-456-2618; Don Trohkimoinen 605-456-2522; Rhonda Waterland 605-456-2328; Tammy Gjerde 605-456-2266, or email valecommunityclub@gmail.com.
Carter Hartman Blood Drive
The 2nd Annual Carter Hartman “Giving = Living” Blood Drive is Monday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Spearfish Rec and Aquatics Center–Lookout Room, 122 Recreation Lane in Spearfish.
Carter, who likes to do competitive-grade tricks on his scooter, severely fractured his spleen in an approximately five-foot fall in June 2017. He was rushed into surgery at Spearfish Regional Hospital where four units of blood and two units of plasma helped save his life.
Every donor at the Carter Hartman “Giving = Living” blood drive will receive a free T-shirt and refreshments.
To make an appointment contact either Melissa at 605-641-9408 or Brandy at 605-639-3029 or visit www.bloodhero.com, click on “locate a blood drive” and enter sponsor code: carter. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Donors can be as young as 16 (16 and 17-year-olds need a signed parental consent form). To be eligible, donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History Questionnaire the day they donate.
BHSU All-School Reunion
SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University is hosting an All-School Reunion June 27-29 in Spearfish. The event celebrates the 125th Anniversary of the Alumni Association and the more than 24,000 alums who have attended BHSU.
Alumni are invited to register for the reunion by June 14 at BHSU.edu/Reunion.
Events throughout the weekend include get-togethers with friends, activities that highlight all the outdoor recreation the Black Hills has to offer, as well as tours of local attractions and great new innovations on campus and in the region.
BHSU alums Williams & Ree and Gary Mule Deer will perform at the June 28 Downtown Friday Nights in Spearfish as part of the reunion weekend festivities.
“Bring your kids, grandkids, your spouse or friend to show them your college stomping grounds. We have family-friendly events planned for all ages during the Reunion,” said Tom Wheaton, director of Alumni Relations at BHSU. “It’s been 18 years since the University’s last All-School Reunion, and we’re looking forward to seeing our alumni back on campus. Whether you live in the Hills or far away, we hope you’ll get reacquainted with your alma mater and classmates you may not have seen for some time.”
The All-School Reunion commemorates the first meeting of the Alumni Association, which was held June 14, 1894. Kate Kemper, Class of 1887 (the first class to graduate from the institution that became BHSU), was elected President and Lynn McCain, Class of 1892, was elected Vice President.
Today, the BHSU Alumni Association is a non-dues organization with the mission of providing leadership, organization and planning for alumni activities contributing to the goals and objectives of BHSU.
For information on All-School Reunion events and accommodations, contact Wheaton at 605-642-6446 or by email at Tom.Wheaton@BHSU.edu.
Army War College master’s graduate
Former Spearfish resident Lt. Col. Wyatt Hansen of the South Dakota Army National Guard graduated from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle, Pa. with a master's degree in Strategic Studies on June 7.
His graduate studies included completion of a Strategy Research Project titled Unsustainable Enhanced Readiness.
The U.S. Army War College graduate education prepares senior military officers and selected civilian officials to serve in a strategic assignment. The student body of 380 includes officers from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard; senior foreign military officers; and civilian officials from U.S. national security organizations, according to a news release.
Spearfish Jackson Boulevard project update
The first phase of the project from Third Street to 10th Street in Spearfish has seen a number of items completed as of June 3.
In spite of weather delays over the last 10 days, progress includes a Continuous Deflection Separation (CDS) unit being hooked up to actively filter out sediment, oil, trash, and other contaminates from the storm sewer before it outlets to Spearfish Creek.
Additionally, the storm sewer trunkline is complete up to the alley west of Canyon Street. The storm sewer and the drop inlets at Third Street are complete. The water main lowering and relocation at Third Street is complete.
Upcoming work includes the south side of Canyon Street, scheduled to be closed to traffic due to ongoing street and utility reconstruction work starting on June 4 and continuing through June 18.
The north side of Canyon Street will be required to stop and either turn left or right. Jackson Boulevard traffic will have a flashing yellow. Third Street will open as soon as possible and may be used for temporary access for Pizza Hut and Arby’s at times as the work progresses.
Installation of the storm sewer trunkline will continue east past Canyon Street, including a couple of water main lowerings and drop inlets on Canyon Street.
Concrete crews will be starting to work on curb, gutter, sidewalk, and other items behind the underground utilities crews the week of June 3.
Motorists are advised to be on the lookout for flaggers, construction workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway, construction equipment entering and exiting the work zone, as well as suddenly slowing, merging and stopped traffic. Motorists are also asked to slow down through the work zone.
Additional information about the project can be found on the city’s website: cityofspearfish.com/departments, or by calling the Building and Development office at 605-642-1335.
Deadwood hotel occupancy down in April
The Deadwood hotel occupancy rate was down in April when compared with April 2018 numbers.
According to monthly data released recently by Deadwood's City Finance Office, hotels in Deadwood had an occupancy rate of 37.17 percent for April 2019, which is a .75 percent decrease when compared with April 2018.
"While Deadwood’s hotel occupancy rate is down slightly, Deadwood still accommodated more visitors" said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "Because of additional hotel room inventory this April over last April, Deadwood hotel operators rented 675 room nights more than last April.
"Deadwood's April occupancy rate change was below the national April hotel occupancy increase of 0.3 percent," Rodman added. “And Deadwood’s occupancy rate was well below the national hotel occupancy rate of 68.0 percent for April 2019."
Deadwood kicked off its summer season with Deadwood Alive reenactors’ free Main Street daily gunfights and The Trial of Jack McCall, which has operated each summer in Deadwood since 1928.