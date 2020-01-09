NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

'A World of Dolls’ exhibit closing Jan. 13

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s exhibit "A World of Dolls" will close on Jan. 13. Those who loaned dolls for the exhibit will be notified soon that their dolls can be picked up from the museum.

“We had such a tremendous outpouring of support for this exhibit,” director Kristi Thielen said in a release. “We were flattered that so many people entrusted us with their treasured possessions to put on display in it.”

“A World of Dolls” opened in September and received an excellent response during its run. With the exhibit closing to make way for a new temporary exhibit, Thielen and collections archivist Jada Udager are anxious to see that the dolls get safely returned to their owners. If you have loaned a doll for the exhibit and want information about picking it up, call 605-723-1200.

“We have limited storage space for temporary exhibit items and our next exhibit, which is about the history of metal and metalworking, could involve a number of large, heavy items. It is moving in soon and we want to make sure that the dolls, many of which are delicate vintage items, are well out of the way by then,” Thielen said.