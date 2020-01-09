NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

A Taste of Sturgis set for Jan. 10
The fifth annual Taste of Sturgis, a fundraiser for the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society, is Friday, Jan. 10 at the Sturgis City Auditorium on Main Street.
More than 10 local restaurants and businesses will provide samples from their menus at the event, from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone. Tickets for the event are $10 per person.
Restaurants scheduled to participate include Arby’s, Grocery Mart, Jambonz Grill & Pub, JR’s Rhodehouse BBQ, L. Jeffery Catering, La Risa Mexican Cuisine, Loud American Roadhouse, Sidehack Saloon, The Knuckle Saloon, Oasis Bar, Uncle Louie’s Diner and Weimer’s Diner & Donuts.
A people’s choice award will be presented to the business with the most popular menu item based on votes by those in attendance.
The event is also sponsored by the City of Sturgis, Davenport Family Real Estate, First Interstate Bank, First National Bank, KBHB Radio, Meade County Commission, Meade County Senior Center Association, Sturgis Photo & Gifts, The Homeslice Group, and The Local.
Las Vegas pianist performs Jan. 12
The Historic Homestake Opera House invites the public to a solo piano concert on the Yamaha grand piano by Pierce Emata of Las Vegas at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the opera house, 313 West Main St., Lead. Admission is $15 adults, $10 for Homestake Opera House members, students and children admitted free. Seating is general admission/open seating. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, call 605-584-2067 or go to HomestakeOperaHouse.org. The ticket booth will open one hour before the concert.
Emata received his Bachelor and Master's degrees in Piano Performance at Indiana University, coaching with notable concert artists such as Alfonso Montecino, John Ogdon, and Gyorgy Sebok. In addition, he has coached with John Simms and Istvan Nadas. He appeared twice in the "Sunday Afternoon at Cantigny" series and the nationally broadcast Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts, both in Chicago. His performances have also been broadcast over NPR affiliate stations in Washington, Nevada, and on South Dakota Public Radio.
Concerts & Conversation with Pierce Emata brings a refreshing redefinition to the solo piano concert by incorporating engaging, informal and entertaining commentaries into a first-rate performance. These events have successfully entertained and educated connoisseurs as well as occasional and new concertgoer. This concert is presented by the South Dakota Arts Council and Black Hills Area Community Foundation, with additional support from the Adams Mastrovich Family Foundation and City of Lead.
Proceeds from this concert benefit ongoing operations, programming, and projects at the Historic Homestake Opera House. Free parking is available in the back of the building, and free off-street and lot parking is available within three blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible.
Emata also will visit Lead-Deadwood Schools for educational concerts on Monday, Jan. 13.
'A World of Dolls’ exhibit closing Jan. 13
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s exhibit "A World of Dolls" will close on Jan. 13. Those who loaned dolls for the exhibit will be notified soon that their dolls can be picked up from the museum.
“We had such a tremendous outpouring of support for this exhibit,” director Kristi Thielen said in a release. “We were flattered that so many people entrusted us with their treasured possessions to put on display in it.”
“A World of Dolls” opened in September and received an excellent response during its run. With the exhibit closing to make way for a new temporary exhibit, Thielen and collections archivist Jada Udager are anxious to see that the dolls get safely returned to their owners. If you have loaned a doll for the exhibit and want information about picking it up, call 605-723-1200.
“We have limited storage space for temporary exhibit items and our next exhibit, which is about the history of metal and metalworking, could involve a number of large, heavy items. It is moving in soon and we want to make sure that the dolls, many of which are delicate vintage items, are well out of the way by then,” Thielen said.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will open its new temporary exhibit on Saturday, Jan. 25. The exhibit is titled “Test Your Mettle,” and is about the history and culture of metal, metal working and metallurgy.
The museum’s permanent collections contain a number of metal items. Many, if not all, are of iron. Items made from other metals, including copper, brass, bronze and other metals are less abundant.
“At last our anvil is going to get its moment of glory!” Thielen said. “And we have a number of early mercantile, rural and ranching metal items. But if we could expand on this with additional items of other metals, it would increase the interest in the exhibit. That includes artistic objects of metal, too.”
Thielen said those who might have a metal object to loan to the exhibit –- temporary exhibit items are always loans, not gifts to the museum –- should contact Udager to discuss the item and see if it is something that can be included in “Test Your Mettle.”
Thielen said large metallic objects can either be placed in front of story panels or on plinths; smaller or more valuable items can be placed within glass cases. For more information about “Test Your Mettle,” call Udager at 605-723-1200.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave., in Belle Fourche.