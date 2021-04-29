Northern Hills briefs

According to a news release, the name of the sportsplex will be the exclusive name of the facility in all official references during the term of the agreement. The request for proposals, detailing submission requirements and evaluation criteria, is available on the city of Spearfish website. The proposal submission deadline is 4:30 p.m. June 25

The proposals will be reviewed by a committee, with a recommendation made to the Spearfish City Council in July. The public announcement of the official name is anticipated to take place in September.

Kite Festival, Duck Races set for May 22

Boost Belle Fourche will host its inaugural Kite Festival and Duck Races on May 22 on the lawns behind the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.

The event takes place from 11 to 4 p.m. Kids can purchase kite kits for $5 apiece. These will be assembled and decorated on site and there will be awards in a “Best Decorated Kite” contest.

People may also bring and fly their own kites at the event.

Racing ducks will be put into the Belle Fourche River at the Fifth Avenue Bridge at 1 p.m. and captured at Sixth Avenue. The first three ducks across the finish line receive prizes.