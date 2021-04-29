Northern Hills briefs

Deadwood museums begin summer hours
Deadwood History, Inc., will begin summer hours May through September with the Adams Museum, the Days of '76 Museum, and the Historic Adams House open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Brothel Deadwood is open with guided tours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The museums welcome groups of 10 or more with advance reservations. For group tour information, call 605-722-4800.
The Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 605-722-4800 for more information.
Spearfish looks for sportsplex sponsorship
Businesses interested in naming the future sportsplex at Sky Ridge in Spearfish may submit proposals for the opportunity through June 25.
According to Spearfish Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes, the naming rights provide a proposer with the opportunity to create a valuable, positive association with the Spearfish community and surrounding Black Hills communities through marketing, advertising, hospitality, website and promotional opportunities.
The state-of-the-art, approximately 40-acre sportsplex at Sky Ridge will provide fields for practices, games and tournaments on four regulation softball fields and six regulation soccer fields. The scheduled opening for the sports complex is Spring 2023.
According to a news release, the name of the sportsplex will be the exclusive name of the facility in all official references during the term of the agreement. The request for proposals, detailing submission requirements and evaluation criteria, is available on the city of Spearfish website. The proposal submission deadline is 4:30 p.m. June 25
The proposals will be reviewed by a committee, with a recommendation made to the Spearfish City Council in July. The public announcement of the official name is anticipated to take place in September.
Kite Festival, Duck Races set for May 22
Boost Belle Fourche will host its inaugural Kite Festival and Duck Races on May 22 on the lawns behind the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
The event takes place from 11 to 4 p.m. Kids can purchase kite kits for $5 apiece. These will be assembled and decorated on site and there will be awards in a “Best Decorated Kite” contest.
People may also bring and fly their own kites at the event.
Racing ducks will be put into the Belle Fourche River at the Fifth Avenue Bridge at 1 p.m. and captured at Sixth Avenue. The first three ducks across the finish line receive prizes.
Ducks may be purchased at $5 each or five ducks for $20. They are available at Belle Fourche City Hall, the Belle Fourche Rec Center, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center and through local Shriners.
All proceeds from the Kite Festival and Duck Races will go the local Shriners for their philanthropic works. To be a vendor or sponsor, or for further information about the Kite Festival and Duck Races, contact Krysti Weed at 605-892-3006.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff