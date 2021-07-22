Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis council donates $20K to museum

The Sturgis City Council presented a check for $20,000 to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum during the council's meeting on Monday.

The payment is part of a five-year agreement where the city provides an annual contribution to the museum for improvements to the building. The contract ends in 2022.

Mayor Mark Carstensen made the check presentation to Emma Garvin, executive director of the museum, and Vinny Terranova, who sits on the museum's board of directors.

So far this year, visitation to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum is up 30% over 2015, which was a record year for the museum.

Public showers available in Sturgis

Public showers at the Sturgis Community Center will be available with the purchase of a day pass for $8, or a wristband can be purchased for $75 that will be good for Aug. 1 through Aug. 15.

According to a news release from the city of Sturgis, the passes will provide access to the showers with soap and a towel, the cardio room and the weight room at the community center.

The community center pool area will be closed for cleaning from Aug. 6 through Aug. 15.