Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis council donates $20K to museum
The Sturgis City Council presented a check for $20,000 to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum during the council's meeting on Monday.
The payment is part of a five-year agreement where the city provides an annual contribution to the museum for improvements to the building. The contract ends in 2022.
Mayor Mark Carstensen made the check presentation to Emma Garvin, executive director of the museum, and Vinny Terranova, who sits on the museum's board of directors.
So far this year, visitation to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum is up 30% over 2015, which was a record year for the museum.
Public showers available in Sturgis
Public showers at the Sturgis Community Center will be available with the purchase of a day pass for $8, or a wristband can be purchased for $75 that will be good for Aug. 1 through Aug. 15.
According to a news release from the city of Sturgis, the passes will provide access to the showers with soap and a towel, the cardio room and the weight room at the community center.
The community center pool area will be closed for cleaning from Aug. 6 through Aug. 15.
Fish fry set for Aug. 19
The annual Community Fish Fry, hosted by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19, at the large shelter behind the bandshell in Spearfish City Park on Canyon Street. The Chamber encourages residents to gather with neighbors to celebrate the community and the ongoing support throughout the year. Cheyenne Crossing will be serving up your choice of fried perch or char-grilled chicken with all the fixings.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Chamber office at the corner of Main and Kansas streets, by calling 605-642-2626 or online at www.spearfishchamber.org. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $10 for ages 2-8, and under age 2 free.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff