Memorial Day Ceremony
Memorial Day observances are set for Black Hills National Cemetery on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The 11 a.m. ceremony is sponsored by the American Legion and will include a keynote address by Denny Brenden.
The 1 p.m. ceremony is sponsored by the Oglala Sioux Tribe, with a keynote speaker to be announced.
The observances will be at the Committal Shelter/Flag Pole area. Parking will be directed by cemetery staff.
Formerly known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day commemorates U.S. service members who died while on active duty. First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War, it was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.
Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials. A National Moment of Remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. local time, on the holiday. Many people also observe the tradition of flying the United States flag at half-staff from dawn until noon local time.
For more information: contact Terry Corkins, Black Hills National Cemetery director, 605-347-3830.
Junior Miss Rodeo South Dakota entries sought
The Junior Miss Rodeo South Dakota Pageant is seeking entries for the 2019 pageant to be held in Deadwood on Aug 17-18.
The pageant will be held in conjunction with the Badlands Circuit Finals Steer Roping and the PRCA Stand Alone Steer Roping Event.
Young women between the ages of 13 and 18 may compete.
This title symbolizes the youth of South Dakota who wish to further promote the sport of rodeo, and in so doing promote our western heritage. The winner is the ideal western American young woman, and will represent our state and the sport of rodeo as she travels throughout South Dakota and surrounding states.
The Miss Rodeo South Dakota Pageant Inc. Board, incorporated in 1985 in Belle Fourche, and the Junior Miss Rodeo South Dakota Pageant Inc. Board, are non-profit boards of volunteers who work hard throughout the year to fund and put on queen pageants.
This board encourages and helps young women to get involved with rodeo, horses and the western lifestyle. The board encourages higher education by offering college scholarships to the winners. The board President is Tara Olson of St. Onge, Vice President is Bob Quickstad of Sturgis, Secretary is Maggie Tupper of St. Onge and Treasurer is Deb Wilburn of Piedmont.
Tupper is the 2019 Junior Pageant director. Bob Morris Law of Belle Fourche is the legal advisor.
Along with scholarships to be won, other prizes are a beautiful tooled trophy saddle, silver trophy buckle, trophy spurs, beaded breast collar, tack, clothes, jewelry, gas cards, and many other prizes.
The entries for the Junior Miss Rodeo South Dakota Pageant are due July 15, 2019. For entry packets and information on entering please contact Maggie Tupper at 569-6857 or at maggie.tupper@nwc.edu.
The pageant for the 2020 Miss Rodeo SD will be held in Brookings, SD later this fall and is presented by a different group.
Belle Fourche student receives scholarship
A Belle Fourche High School student, Derek Capp, has been awarded an Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) Scholarship: The Floyd's Truck Center, Inc.–Brian H. Greif Memorial Scholarship.
This scholarship award is in the amount of $1,500 toward his pursuit of certification as a Diesel Technician at Western Dakota Technical Institute in Rapid City.
The scholarship was one of $87,650 in OTCF scholarships awarded to regional students.
“The Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarships are unique in that this is an entirely western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming scholarship program,” said Joanne Krieg, OTCF board member and scholarship committee chairperson.
“Muehlberger scholarships are available to students pursuing careers in health care and education in the 11 panhandle counties and Goshen and Platte Counties in Wyoming for health and education students. The rest of our scholarships are designated for local students; local donors fund the scholarships, local volunteers determine who will receive the scholarship, and all the money goes to area students,” she said in a news release.