Fairytales and Folktales
On May 19 the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will hold a Family Fun Day entitled, “Fairytales and Folktales.”
The event will begin at 2 p.m. and will be an exploration of classic literature for kids. There will be a film of folktale “Pecos Bill,” narrated by the late Robin Williams.
Librarians from several area libraries will be in attendance to speak about their summer reading programs and people will be stationed in various places throughout the museum to read fairytales to children and families.
There will be a craft to make a “jeweled” royal goblet and a drawing for the book, “Fabrics of Fairytales,” by Tanya Batt and Rachel Griffin.
There will also be free take-home packets of puzzles, info and games for kids about fairytales and folktales. Refreshments will be served.
Admission to the event is $2 per person or free with museum membership. Reservations are helpful; please call 605-723-1200.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave.
Northern Hills Drug Court to host commencement
In celebration of National Drug Court Month, the Northern Hills Drug Court will hold a commencement ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on May 21 at the Sturgis Community Center Theater, located at 1401 Lazelle St., in Sturgis.
The event will recognize five individuals whose lives have been transformed by the treatment and support provided by the program.
4th Circuit Judge Gordon Swanson will deliver the keynote address.
Treatment courts across the nation are holding special events to celebrate National Drug Court Month. Drug courts and other treatment courts are considered the most effective strategy for reducing addiction, crime and recidivism while saving taxpayer dollars.
With their friends and families in attendance, this commencement ceremony will honor men and women who have completed an intensive program of comprehensive substance use disorder treatment, close supervision and accountability.
National Drug Court Month is coordinated by National Association of Drug Court Professionals. This year marks the 30th anniversary of treatment courts.
You have free articles remaining.
There are more than 3,000 treatment courts in the United States serving 150,000 people annually. Since 1989, treatment courts have served 1.5 million people and saved billions of tax dollars.
4th Circuit DUI Court hosts commencement
The 4th Circuit DUI Court will celebrate its fifth graduation class on May 23, when two participants will mark their completion of the intensive monitoring and treatment program, with a graduation ceremony.
David Whitesock, a survivor of the disease of addiction, will share his story and deliver the keynote address.
The ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse, located at 90 Sherman St. in Deadwood.
According to the National Center for DUI Courts, the 4th Circuit DUI Court is one of more than 700 DUI courts in the United States helping to get repeat DUI offenders off the roadways by providing them with the accountability and treatment needed to return to being productive members of society.
The 4th Circuit DUI Court is the second problem-solving court in the 4th Judicial Circuit. The DUI Court Program is a judicially supervised alternative program to incarceration for driving under the influence offenses.
The DUI Court is a collaborative community effort aimed at increasing public safety, holding offenders accountable, and decreasing recidivism. The DUI court, which started in October 2015, is designed to rehabilitate high risk, high-need repeat DUI offenders.
Belle Fourche Reservoir Management Plan Open House
The Bureau of Reclamation and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will host an open house meeting on Wednesday, May 29, at the Belle Fourche Community Hall from 5-8 p.m.
The meeting will be held at 512 6th Ave., in Belle Fourche.
The public is invited to the open house to visit with staff, provide comments, view maps, provide information on options, and help name roads around the Belle Fourche Reservoir.
The Bureau of Reclamation, in cooperation with GFP, is working on the Resource Management Plan for the Reservoir. The plan will be the blueprint for future management and development at Belle Fourche Reservoir.
For more information or accessibility requests, contact Jay Leasure at 605-519-5504.