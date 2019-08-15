Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Day
Belle Fourche Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Day, an informational and education event, is set for Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Belle Fourche Recreation Center Theatre.
Suicide is up 30 to 40 percent nationally and the number of suicides in the local area has also been on the rise, making it appropriate and necessary to start education about mental health and suicide issues.
All are invited to spend an evening learning from Qualified Mental Health Professionals and folks who have been affected personally by suicide or attempts of suicide.
The evening will be filled with educational material and experiences. This is a great opportunity to ask questions that are so difficult to ask.
Guest Speakers on the topic ‘Suicide: What you always wanted to ask but were afraid to,’ will feature:
— Suicide Statistics Nationally and Locally
— Prevention, What To Watch For
— HELP! (What is offered in our area and how to go about
having access)
— Law Enforcement Departments; responses and actions taken
—Support Groups and the Role they play
Belle Fourche Recreation Center Theatre is located at 1111 National St., in Belle Fourche.
The event is produced by The Association of South Dakota Peer Supporters, with board president Timothy Flaskamp. Project managers are Faith Goehring and Loran Harris.
Steam and Gas Threshing Bee
The Western Dakota Antique Club of Sturgis presents the 51st Annual Black Hills Steam and Gas Threshing Bee, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the club grounds, located 1/2 mile east of the Sturgis airport on Alkali Road.
The threshing bee includes working demonstrations of vintage steam and gas farm equipment and appliances, and displays of antiques. Other family-friendly events are scheduled throughout the weekend as well.
Admission is $7 per person per day, with weekend passes available. Ages 12 and under are free. Call 605-490-2024 for more information.
August Family Fun Day “A Day for Dogs”
The Sunday Family Fun Day at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will be “A Day for Dogs.”
The day will begin at 2 p.m. and feature a short film about dogs, a craft to make a distinctive dog marionette, and a drawing for the National Geographic book, “Everything Dogs.” All kids will be given a free take-home packet of puzzles, games and info about dogs. Refreshments will be served.
Those who attend and have a pet dog or dogs are encouraged to bring photos. Children will then be given a chance to make a short presentation about their pet and all dog photos will be displayed in a special way in the Visitor Center.
“We thought giving those who attend a chance to showcase their dog and speak about them will not only make the day more enjoyable but will also give kids an opportunity to practice their presentation skills,” says Tri-State Director Kristi Thielen.
While at the Tri-State for the Family Fun Day, parents and kids can also try out the new archaeology dig box and the new gold panning station.
Admission to the Family Fun Day is $2 per person or free with membership. Reservations are always helpful; call 605-723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave.