Northern Hills briefs

Lifeguard shortage impacts Spearfish

Seasonal workforce shortages have been in the news across the country, and the impacts, specifically related to lifeguard positions, are being felt in Spearfish, too. As a result, the Spearfish Water Park made changes to its hours and services.

Hours at the Spearfish Water Park are from 1-7 p.m., with water-park-members-only swim time from noon to 1 p.m. According to a news release, staff will monitor and continue to evaluate the effect of the implemented changes and may make additional modifications as needed. Those planning to visit the water park are encouraged to check its Facebook page, where updates will be posted, or call 605-722-1430 prior to their visit to check availability.

Summer concert series begins July 1

The Belle Fourche Arts Council will once again host a series of concerts at Herrmann Park in July. The first concert will occur at 7 p.m. July 1 and will feature the Cowboy Band. All subsequent concerts will occur at 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights.

Other concerts in the series are the Brass Quintet on July 7; Green Dolphin Jazz on July 14; Black Sheep and the Shepherd on July 21; and the Northern Hills Community Band on July 28.