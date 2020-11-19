Northern Hills briefs

Diamond Rio in concert tonight

Diamond Rio will bring its hits including "Meet In the Middle," "Unbelievable," "How Your Love Makes Me Feel" and "One More Day" to the Deadwood Mountain Grand stage today at 8 p.m.

New COVID-19 safeguards have been put into place for all shows at Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office -- The Spotlight Store -- or at ticketmaster.com. Hotel reservations and tickets can be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.

Chamber to hear legislative report

The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce will host David Owen, president of the South Dakota State Chamber of Commerce & Industry, at 11 a.m. Friday for an informational Zoom session. The event is free to attend, but registration in advance is required to receive the link. Call 605-642-2626 or email director@spearfishchamber.org.

The 2021 legislative session will open in a vastly different reality than any other session in the history of South Dakota. Like other sessions that follow elections, there will be about 30 new faces among the 105 legislators.