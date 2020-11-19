Northern Hills briefs

Diamond Rio in concert tonight
Diamond Rio will bring its hits including "Meet In the Middle," "Unbelievable," "How Your Love Makes Me Feel" and "One More Day" to the Deadwood Mountain Grand stage today at 8 p.m.
New COVID-19 safeguards have been put into place for all shows at Deadwood Mountain Grand.
Tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office -- The Spotlight Store -- or at ticketmaster.com. Hotel reservations and tickets can be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.
Chamber to hear legislative report
The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce will host David Owen, president of the South Dakota State Chamber of Commerce & Industry, at 11 a.m. Friday for an informational Zoom session. The event is free to attend, but registration in advance is required to receive the link. Call 605-642-2626 or email director@spearfishchamber.org.
The 2021 legislative session will open in a vastly different reality than any other session in the history of South Dakota. Like other sessions that follow elections, there will be about 30 new faces among the 105 legislators.
Unlike any other previous session, the 2021 session will be held in the midst of a pandemic that will challenge the way legislative work is conducted and the way groups meet with their representatives. The next session meets having faced an economic impact unlike any other with massive unemployment and business shutdowns that were ameliorated by $1.2 billion in aid and $400 million that was used to help small and mid-sized businesses.
Register now for Light Up Lead
Registration is going on now for the Light Up Lead decorating contest. Even if your house isn't decorated yet, if you'd like to participate get your registration information at Ace Hardware and submit it to the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce office before Nov. 27.
Judging will take place on Dec. 1 and 2, and then the chamber will post a driving map on its website for those who want to tour Lead's Christmas winter wonderland! See more information, go to LeadMeThere.org/LightUpLead.
Under the Streetlamp postpones show
Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, management for the musical group Under the Streetlamp has postponed the Dec. 11 performance until 2021. Although a new date has yet to be announced, the group is looking forward to playing Deadwood in the new year.
Those who bought tickets for the Dec. 11 show can use their tickets for the new date. Refunds may be received through the respective outlets where tickets were purchased. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Box Office, call 605-559-1188 for information about a refund.
