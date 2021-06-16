Northern Hills briefs

Hometown Thursday features Judd Hoos

Today's Hometown Thursday in Belle Fourche will feature Judd Hoos onstage. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The popular Judd Hoos band released their latest album, "Not Alone" this month. Judd Hoos headlined 10 nights at the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and was showcased during the NACA Live convention in Denver.

Hometown Thursday is held on the lawns of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Avenue, in Belle Fourche. Beer and food vendors will be on the back lawn as will be the train rides for kids and an inflatable.

Other activities for kids, including face painting, arts and crafts, cornhole and lawn games and TREC Badlands booth, will be on the lawn between the Tri-State complex and the Johnny Spaulding Cabin, or on the museum back deck.

The museum and the Johnny Spaulding Cabin will be open for visitation.

For more information about the event, call 605-723-1200.

