Northern Hills briefs

Forrester joins Sturgis City Council
Kevin Forrester took the oath of office Monday as the Ward 4 representative on the Sturgis City Council.
The swearing-in ceremony occurred just prior to Monday's Board of Adjustment meeting at Sturgis City Hall. Forrester is completing the remaining one-year term of former council member Steve Keszler, who resigned from the post in February.
Forrester is the director of facilities for Meade County government and is a lifelong Sturgis resident.
Meals on Wheels to open new location
Meals on Wheels Belle Fourche is in the process of updating and improving a new location to better serve seniors in the community, a news release said Tuesday.
The new location will be at the former Subway restaurant, 1400 Mill Street. The news release said the move will provide seniors with an all-new dining experience in Belle Fourche and the program will no longer operate out of BF Silver Linings.
In the interim, meals are still available for home delivery, the release said. The new space and the updates are possible, in part, by the generosity of a local donor.
Meals on Wheels partners with communities across western South Dakota to create an improved quality of life for seniors, and those partnerships are strengthened and made possible by donors. Meals on Wheels currently serves 49 western South Dakota communities.
The organization receives assistance from more than 30 daily volunteers and serves 1,500 seniors a day. The program delivered more than 320,000 meals to western South Dakota seniors in 2020.
For more information on the new Belle Fourche location and renovations, contact George Larson at 605-394-6002, or visit www.mealsprogram.com for updates.
BHSU students offer free tax preparation
Black Hills State University students are helping community members prepare their taxes through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic.
Chris Wardell, BHSU faculty member, said that VITA participants have already met with 80 clients and expect to exceed the total number of clients from last year.
“Working in the clinic allows our students to obtain real-world experience preparing actual tax returns using tax software," Wardell said. "This experience provides a baseline for the more complicated tax returns they may prepare after graduation while working in an accounting position."
Remaining sessions are scheduled at the BHSU Spearfish's Jonas Room 205 from 4-7 p.m. on March 23, March 25, April 6 and April 8.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program offers free tax help to persons who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited-English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.
For more information, contact Wardell at 605-642-6002 or christopher.wardell@BHSU.edu.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff