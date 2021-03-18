Northern Hills briefs

Forrester joins Sturgis City Council

Kevin Forrester took the oath of office Monday as the Ward 4 representative on the Sturgis City Council.

The swearing-in ceremony occurred just prior to Monday's Board of Adjustment meeting at Sturgis City Hall. Forrester is completing the remaining one-year term of former council member Steve Keszler, who resigned from the post in February.

Forrester is the director of facilities for Meade County government and is a lifelong Sturgis resident.

Meals on Wheels to open new location

Meals on Wheels Belle Fourche is in the process of updating and improving a new location to better serve seniors in the community, a news release said Tuesday.

The new location will be at the former Subway restaurant, 1400 Mill Street. The news release said the move will provide seniors with an all-new dining experience in Belle Fourche and the program will no longer operate out of BF Silver Linings.

In the interim, meals are still available for home delivery, the release said. The new space and the updates are possible, in part, by the generosity of a local donor.