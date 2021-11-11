Northern Hills briefs

SDDOT seeks input on I-90

The South Dakota Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the project consultant and Meade County, will hold a public meeting open house from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, to inform area residents of the Interstate 90 Corridor Study in Meade County. The will be held in Lecture Hall Room 111 at Sturgis Brown High School, 12930 E. Highway 34.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. Representatives from SDDOT, Meade County and the project consultant will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance.

A presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m. to introduce the study to the public and gather public input for the corridor. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the corridor study public meeting open house.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at www.i90exit32to40project.com. The presentation and displays shown at the open house will be available online within a few days after the open house meeting. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Vig wins national award

City of Spearfish Floodplain Administrator Tonya Vig was recently recognized with the 2021 Larry R. Johnston Local Floodplain Manager of the Year award, presented by the Association of State Floodplain Managers.

City Engineer Kyle Mathis said Vig was very deserving of the award.

"She is one of the most knowledgeable floodplain managers in the state, provides excellent customer service to the public, and has consistently improved the quality of the floodplain administration during her 16 years of employment with the city," he said.

Family Fun Day explores parade balloons

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will hold a Family Fun Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. The event is entitled “Macy’s Fascinating Balloons,” and will tell the history of the mammoth balloons that are part of Macy’s iconic Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.

The day will include a kids’ power point about the history of ballooning, a balloon craft, a drawing for the award-winning book, “Balloons over Broadway,” by Melissa Sweet, as well as a take-home workbook about the subject. Refreshments will be served.

The Family Fun Day admission is $2 per person or free with membership. Reservations can be made by calling 605-723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.

— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

