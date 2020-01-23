NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Railroading in Territorial Times
DEADWOOD | Deadwood History, Inc. and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission will host a presentation by Director of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum Rick Mills at 12 p.m. today at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC), 150 Sherman St. in Deadwood. The event is wheelchair accessible. Please feel free to bring your lunch.
Railroad historian Rick Mills will talk about a series of classic railroad images dating back to the beginnings of rail transportation on the High Plains in the 1860s. The introduction of railroading into the region began a turbulent period of boom and bust in which the railroads participated in numerous ways – both good and bad. Images of trains, railroad workers, scenery, and fledgling business interests, as well as some of Mills’ favorite rail images from the South Dakota State Railroad Museum collection will illustrate a fascinating time of development and change in Dakota Territory.
Mills, of Hermosa, is a fifth generation resident of the Black Hills region in western South Dakota, and a lifelong railroad enthusiast. He currently serves as the director of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City, a position he has held since the museum opened in 2010. Mills wrote and published his first book on railroad history in 1985 while a freshman at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and has since authored five books on regional railroad history, co-authored and contributed to four other books, produced articles, scripts, and photo essays for history publications and video productions. Mills has been involved with programming for South Dakota Public Broadcasting, the History Channel, and the Discovery Channel, and is a presenter for the South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers Bureau.
Preservation Thursday is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Deadwood History, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, A&B Business Solutions, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, and Saloon No. 10.
Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship
STURGIS | All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to take part in the local level of competition for the 2020 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship.
The St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus council is hosting the competition at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Sturgis Armory, 1019 Main St., in Sturgis.
All contestants are recognized for their participation in the event and champions will move on to the district competition for a shot at competing at the state free throw championship. Last year, more than 120,000 sharpshooters competed in over 3,600 competitions.
All participants need to bring proof of age, with a birth certificate or a form of official identification that shows date of birth.
Written parental permission is required. The district competition will be held in Sturgis at the community center on Feb 1.
Contact Eric Fowler at 605-490-3372 or Terry Anderson at 605-499-8104 for more information.
Monument Health president named 'Young Executive of the Year'
STURGIS | Mark Schulte, president of Monument Health Sturgis Hospital and Market, has been named the Robert S. Hudgens Young Executive of the Year by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).
“He led a strategy focused on recruiting care providers and building a $10 million outpatient clinic—the largest construction project ever completed in Sturgis and the first consolidated care setting in the community,” the ACHE wrote in the award announcement. “He also serves on the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations board of directors.”
Schulte, who has been with Sturgis Hospital for six years, thanked Paulette Davidson, Monument Health president and CEO, Thomas Worsley, president of Spearfish Hospital and Hills Markets, the Monument Health executive team and Sturgis-area physicians and caregivers for their support.
“While this award is an individual honor, none of this would be possible without the continued support given to me,” Schulte said. “This is an award that has been historically given to an executive from a metropolitan healthcare system. This honor goes to show that regardless of your location, we all can make meaningful contributions to the health care leadership field.”
Schulte will receive the award at the upcoming ACHE Congress of Healthcare Leadership, March 23-26 in Chicago.
Williams & Ree show in Deadwood cancelled
DEADWOOD | Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Williams & Ree show scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 at Deadwood Mountain Grand has been cancelled.
No make-up dates have been scheduled at this time and refunds may be received through the respective ticket outlets they were purchased from.
If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand box office, please call 605-559-1188 for refund details.
Taste of Spearfish
SPEARFISH | Join the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce at the 27th Annual Taste of Spearfish from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27. This is an opportunity to try many local specialties all in one location.
The event at the Spearfish Park Pavilion, also includes a silent auction and a chance to win certificates from the variety of vendors.
“Several of your local favorite restaurants will be set up in the pavilion that evening. Take your tickets and buy samples from 16 restaurants all in one room. This event has been a community favorite and for good reason,” said Melissa Barth, chamber executive director.
This year's participating restaurants include A’viands, Buffalo Jump Saloon & Steakhouse, Cheyenne Crossing, Creekside Bean & Vine, Farmhouse Bistro & Bar, Grounded Traveling Coffee & Kitchen, Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, Killian’s, Lucky’s 13, Miller Creek Pub, Millstone Family Restaurant, Nonna’s Kitchen, Qdoba, REDwater Kitchen, Rosemary’s Kitchen, and Spearfish Brewing.
Admission is $2 per person (age 5-and-under free) and food tickets are $1 each. For more information, call the Spearfish Chamber at 605-642-2626.
Deadwood 2019 gaming handle best since 2012
DEADWOOD | According to statistics released recently by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood's December 2019 gaming handle showed a 5.21% increase, with slot machine handle increasing by 5.98% when compared to December 2018.
The table game handle was down by 3.78% when compared to December 2018 table game numbers.
Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,598,434 in "free-play" for the month of December, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $7,613,733 for December 2019.
"December was another strong month for Deadwood gaming,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "December’s gaming numbers pushed the gaming increase to 3.64% for 2019, the strongest annual increase since 2012.”