NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Railroading in Territorial Times

DEADWOOD | Deadwood History, Inc. and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission will host a presentation by Director of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum Rick Mills at 12 p.m. today at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC), 150 Sherman St. in Deadwood. The event is wheelchair accessible. Please feel free to bring your lunch.

Railroad historian Rick Mills will talk about a series of classic railroad images dating back to the beginnings of rail transportation on the High Plains in the 1860s. The introduction of railroading into the region began a turbulent period of boom and bust in which the railroads participated in numerous ways – both good and bad. Images of trains, railroad workers, scenery, and fledgling business interests, as well as some of Mills’ favorite rail images from the South Dakota State Railroad Museum collection will illustrate a fascinating time of development and change in Dakota Territory.