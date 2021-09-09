Northern Hills briefs

Constitution Week proclaimed

Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke has proclaimed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week, in recognition of the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution.

The proclamation states, "It is fitting and proper to accord official recognition of this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary," and Boke encouraged citizens "to use this time to study the U.S. Constitution and the foundations that the Framers of the Constitution envisioned in 1787 to protect the freedoms guaranteed to use through this guardian of our liberties."

Constitution Week was initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Constitution Week was official declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 12956, as the result of the work of the DAR. The local chapter of the DAR, the Catherine Thybo Chapter, will be promoting Constitution Week in Spearfish. Boke presented the proclamation to Connie Zimbelman of the Catherine Thybo Chapter on Sept. 2.

Disney theme for Family Fun Day

The Tri-State Museum and Visitors Center in Belle Fourche will hold a Family Fun Day, "Wonderful Walt Disney," at 2 p.m. Sept. 19.