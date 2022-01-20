Northern Hills briefs

Redistricting hearing scheduled

The Meade County Commission will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 for the first reading of the county commission's new district boundaries.

Under the proposal, District 1 includes the majority of land in Meade County. District 2 includes the city of Sturgis. District 3 includes areas south of Sturgis and north of Interstate 90. District 4 includes areas south of Sturgis and south of Interstate 90. District 5 includes areas near Rapid City.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years following the release of the U.S. Census. Meade County's districts must be approved by Feb. 22.

Snocross returns to Deadwood

Deadwood Snocross Showdown returns to the Days of '76 Event Complex next weekend for the 10th annual series of professional snowmobile races.

The competition begins Jan. 28 and will wrap up Jan. 29. Organizers said more than 150 of the top professional snowmobile racers will participate in the event.

Parking at the Days of '76 complex, located at 18 76th Drive, is limited. Organizers recommend parking in other locations in town and to use the Deadwood Trolley to arrive for the races.

Additional details, including a link to purchase tickets, are available online at www.deadwood.com.

Spearfish election dates set

The 2022 municipal elections in Spearfish will take place on April 12, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spearfish Senior Center, 1306 N. 10th Street.

Vacancies include City Council seats in Wards 1-3 and the office of mayor. Petition circulation begins Jan. 28, with a Feb. 25 deadline for filing. Nominating petitions are available online at sdsos.gov or by contacting the City Finance Office.

Fundraiser benefits Spearfish schools

After 2021’s virtual celebration, the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s signature 3 Cheers Celebration fundraising event is back and taking place at a new venue in 2022.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Spearfish Holiday Inn and Convention Center and will feature music, food and beverages, silent and live auction items, and a heads and tails raffle. There is a $5 admission, and there will be previews of auction items on the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s Facebook page.

To learn more about the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education, visit www.spearfishschools.org.

New museum exhibit debuts

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open a temporary exhibit entitled, “Turn on the Light!’ with a through-the-day reception of refreshments on Jan. 29.

The exhibit is about lighting – from candles to arc lights, incandescent bulbs to neon lights, LEDs to traffic lights and more. There will be artifacts, storyboards, photos, a touchscreen quiz, a young people’s activity table, books to read and a take-home workbook.

The exhibit will be in place until May 10. For more information about the exhibit and other exhibits and programs at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, call 605-723-1200.

— Journal staff

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0