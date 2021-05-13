Northern Hills briefs

Comedy duo cancels Deadwood show

Citing ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 virus, management for Cheech & Chong have elected to cancel their performances scheduled throughout 2021, including a potential new date at Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Their November 2020 show at Deadwood Mountain Grand was postponed due to the virus with no new date scheduled. The duo has now made the decision not to tour in 2021.

If tickets were purchased for the show, refunds may be received through the respective ticket outlets they purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, please call 605-559-1188 for refund details.

Museum seeks artifacts for exhibit

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open a new temporary exhibit June 12 and is seeking artifact loans for it.

The exhibit is entitled “By the Sea, By the Sea” and will include photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, an activity table and books to read. Storyboards will be “snapshots” of ocean info including ocean origin stories, early sea voyages, the beginning of steamship travel and “Her Deepness,” the woman who was the first person to walk the ocean floor.