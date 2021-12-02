Northern Hills briefs

Parade of Lights steps off Friday

The annual Sturgis Parade of Lights will take place at 6 p.m. Friday with a new parade route throughout the city.

According to the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, the parade floats will line up at 5 p.m. along Ball Park Road. The parade will step off at 6 p.m. and proceed to Junction Avenue, travel to Harmon Street before turning left on Fulton Street.

The parade will then go down Fulton Street to Park Street, before turning right again onto Junction Avenue. Floats will travel 10 blocks on Junction Street when it hits downtown Sturgis at Main Street.

The parade will make its final four-block journey before ending at Fourth Street. Organizers expect the parade to end at 7:30 p.m.

A panel of judges will give out several awards to the parade entries, including the Judges Choice award, Best Holiday Sound, Light of the Parade and the Heartstrings Award.

The Chamber of Commerce said many stores along Main Street will be open during the parade and late on Friday for holiday shopping opportunities.

Gingerbread Village opens Saturday

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will have its Gingerbread Village in place and ready for visitation on Saturday. There will be a through-the-day reception with beverages and ginger cookies or treats.

The original Gingerbread Village was a gift to the Tri-State from Johanna Meier of Spearfish, who exhibited it in her Doll Museum. It is put up each year at holiday time and additional houses and decor items have been added to the original collection.

A scavenger hunt is created each year, so that youngsters can find certain items within the village and receive a candy cane for having completed the hunt. There is also an activity table with a pop-up book to read, coloring sheets, an activity and a free take-home packet of puzzles, games and information about gingerbread houses.

Children who visit the Gingerbread Village may enter a drawing for a book to be given away Christmas week. This year’s book is “The Secret of Gingerbread Village,” by Anne L. Watson.

There is no admission charge to visit the Gingerbread Village, which is set up in the Visitor Center. The exhibit will be in place until Christmas.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.

Fire Department hosts Saturday event

Spearfish Fire Department Station 1 will be decked out Saturday for the annual "Holidays Are a Clause for Celebration," a free community event hosted from 1-4 p.m. by the Spearfish Fire Auxiliary and Fire Department.

The event features crafts for children to take home and make, as well as cookies to take home and decorate. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance for an afternoon of cheer, too.

Spearfish Fire Station 1 is located at 622 N. Canyon Street.

