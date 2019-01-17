Preservation Thursday
“Raiding Deadwood’s Bad Lands,” will look back at the 1980 brothel raid in Deadwood. Author Michael Trump will give the presentation, which starts at noon today, Jan. 17, at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood. Admission is by donation.
Winterfest celebrates mountain culture in Lead
The Lead Area Winterfest celebrates all things winter on and off the mountain, and is jam packed with events and activities for all ages on Jan. 18, 19, 20.
Community events include: Cool Beans Progressive Chili Tasting Contest, Steel Wheel Snowmobile Poker Run, three different yoga events, Adult sledding, Family sledding, a Cribbage event, Snow Sculpture Contest, the Terry Peak Lunar Run, Northern Hills Recreation Association Snowshoe Hike, Mile High Mountain Music Festival, Pub Crawl, a spectacular fireworks display, toasty community bonfire, the Historic Homestake Opera House Flannel & Flame party, Family Skate Nite, Winterfest Parade of Lights, and a Throwback Retro Skiwear Party.
Check out the lineup of events at leadmethere.org and find more information on Lead’s Facebook page.
Meade County Sheriff’s Office and Summerset Police Department announce D.A.R.E. Program
Children in elementary, middle, and high school classrooms in Meade County and throughout the country today face a multitude of high-risk circumstances including the temptation to use drugs and alcohol, violence, bullying, and internet safety, not to mention the fear of school violence.
In response to these challenges and the long-term welfare of the community, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office and Summerset Police Department are launching the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) education curriculum which will be taught at Stagebarn Middle School.
For more than three decades, the D.A.R.E. program has been a constant and present fixture throughout many schools in South Dakota, helping thousands of students understand risks and exercise good decision-making. This science and evidence-based substance abuse prevention education curricula teaches students good decision-making skills that help enable them to lead safe and healthy lives.
Students attending Stagebarn Middle School will begin receiving the D.A.R.E. program beginning in February. For more information, contact Deputy David H. Moore, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, at 605-347-2681.
First Family Fun Day of the year is “All about Trees”
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will host its first Family Fun Day of 2019 on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. The title of the event is “All about Trees.”
Families will see a short science film about trees, then do a tree growth activity and tree crafts. Parents and kids will be able to examine the museum’s huge cedar ring exhibit, labeled with historical information about trees and the lumber industry.
There will be a drawing for the book, “The Tree Book” by Gina Ingoglia and all kids will receive a free take-home packet of puzzles, games and information about trees.
Admission to the event is $2 per person or free with museum membership. Reservations are encouraged; call 605-723-1200.
A rack card of all Family Fun Days for 2019 is now available; it can be picked up on Jan. 20, or during regular business hours for the Museum and Visitor Center.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave., in Belle Fourche. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.