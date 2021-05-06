Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis hiring security for rally

The city of Sturgis is now taking applications for security officers during the 2021 motorcycle rally.

According to a news release, the main duty will be to provide surveillance and security at city sponsor and exhibitor booth locations during the 10-day rally in August. Security officers would work 12-hour shifts during the evening hours. Locations would vary, but most would be outdoors, the city said.

The security officers must be 18 years old or older and are civilian positions, meaning they are not armed and do not have the power to make arrests, the news release said. Security officers must be able to walk the assigned area and must have the ability to use radios and cell phones.

To apply, or for more information, contact Paula Basker at the Sturgis Police Department by calling 605-347-5070.

Cabin opening set for May 15

A reception will be held at the Johnny Spaulding Cabin in Belle Fourche on May 15 to note its official opening for the 2021 summer season.

In honor of the event, Belle Fourche Mayor Gloria Landphere proclaimed that May 15 will be “Johnny Spaulding Day” in Belle Fourche