NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Student selected for youth forum
Matea Gordon, a sophomore at Sturgis Brown High School, has been selected by the South Dakota section of the Society for Range Management to participate in the High School Youth Forum. This year’s 73rd annual meeting will be Feb. 16-20 in Denver, Colo., with the theme “A New Look, Transformation and Translation.”
The SRM is an international organization that strives to promote public awareness of the importance of sound management and use of rangeland, the world’s largest land base. The South Dakota SRM section has a membership that includes producers and range professionals from a variety of organizations, including South Dakota State University, the Bureau of Land Management, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the United States Forest Service.
High school delegates to the HSYF are chosen by each of the 21 individual sections of the parent society throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, based on their high degree of interest in the range and natural resources field and their exemplary dedication and effort to learn more about this particular area. Selection for HSYF is considered a high honor, because the number of delegates who can attend each year is limited. While at HSYF, students will have the opportunity to meet people from several countries and get a firsthand view of what SRM is about, including its organization, goals and its role worldwide.
Gordon has participated in South Dakota Rangeland Days since she was 8 years old. She is an active FFA member and currently serves as a South Dakota State 4-H Ambassador.
While in Denver, Gordon give a speech on the use of prescribed burning as a beneficial tool on rangelands. She conducted a survey of South Dakotans' perceptions toward prescribed fires within the state, especially to control invasive species such as eastern red cedar on range. Gordon found that most citizens within the state are supportive of this land management tool.
As one of the more important activities, Gordon and other delegates will compete in a paper presentation competition; the content will cover a range-related topic. The top five papers will be recognized at the SRM awards ceremony.
The top paper winner is invited to return to next year’s meeting to help with the forum and present the paper to the general membership of the Society. In addition, other activities will include a local ecological field tour of the meeting site and a program to enhance communication skills.
For more information about the Society for Range Management, go to rangelands.org.
Roundup meeting set for Feb. 17
The Black Hills Roundup has set its next meeting for Monday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Branding Iron in Belle Fourche.
Community members interested in being a part of the planning for the 101st Black Hills Roundup are encouraged to attend.
This meeting will include reports on the various projects of the rodeo, plus updates on events such as the July 4 Street Dance in downtown Belle Fourche.
The Roundup board will make an announcement soon regarding musical acts that will perform during the week’s festivities.
The Black Hills Roundup is June 30-July1 at the Roundup Grounds in Belle Fourche.
For more information, go to blackhillsroundup.com, visit its Facebook page or contact Roundup chairman Keith Anderson at chairman@blackhillsroundup.com.