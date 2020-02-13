NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Matea Gordon, a sophomore at Sturgis Brown High School, has been selected by the South Dakota section of the Society for Range Management to participate in the High School Youth Forum. This year’s 73rd annual meeting will be Feb. 16-20 in Denver, Colo., with the theme “A New Look, Transformation and Translation.”

The SRM is an international organization that strives to promote public awareness of the importance of sound management and use of rangeland, the world’s largest land base. The South Dakota SRM section has a membership that includes producers and range professionals from a variety of organizations, including South Dakota State University, the Bureau of Land Management, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the United States Forest Service.

High school delegates to the HSYF are chosen by each of the 21 individual sections of the parent society throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, based on their high degree of interest in the range and natural resources field and their exemplary dedication and effort to learn more about this particular area. Selection for HSYF is considered a high honor, because the number of delegates who can attend each year is limited. While at HSYF, students will have the opportunity to meet people from several countries and get a firsthand view of what SRM is about, including its organization, goals and its role worldwide.