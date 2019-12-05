Hatchery Holidays in Spearfish
The D.C. Booth Historical National Fish Hatchery and Archives is hosting Hatchery Holidays 2019 from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., Dec. 5 through Dec. 8 in Spearfish.
The historic 1905 Booth House will be decorated for open house-style tours.
Area musicians, some of whom will play a grand piano in the Booth House front parlor, will emphasize the role Ruby Booth had on music in the community.
The Pond Gift Shop will have unique gifts for purchase.
Hot beverages and cookies will be served. The event is free to the public.
Newell Festival of Trees
Newell Festival of Trees is Saturday at the Newell City Hall.
The Tree Preview is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A complimentary lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Holiday Festivities, with a visit by Santa Claus and Annelise the Magnificent, are from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Entertainment featuring Stacey and Orion Potter and Hee Haw Show, is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wine and cheese tasting is at 3 p.m., with the Tree Auction, including Erk Ranch Deer Hunt, Smeenk Ranch Antelope Hunt and Deer Mount by Extreme Taxidermy.
There will be a complimentary dinner after tree auction, followed by a live band and cash bar from 8 p.m.
Admission is two cans of non-perishable food items per person to be donated to the food pantry. All proceeds from the festival will go to the Newell Fire Department/Ambulance.
Upcoming events at the Matthews Opera House
Early December events scheduled at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish include:
Santa and his Craftshop, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 7, the Matthews’ gallery will be hosting holiday children’s craft activities. Santa will also be at the Matthews from 1-4 pm in the Opera House lobby. This event is free and has a suggested age range of 3 to 14 years. Older children are also welcome.
Dec. 11: Bellman: Holiday Piano Duets
“Music for the Holidays” is the title of the annual December concert of the Spearfish Piano Duet Club on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 12 noon at Matthews Opera House in downtown Spearfish. Members of the community and BHSU music students are involved in the performance and rehearsal activities, organized by Dr. Janeen Larsen. The concert is free and open to the public. Seats fill up quickly, so please arrive early. More info: matthewsopera.com/event/holiday-piano-bellman19/
Scoop of History: Meade County Sheriffs
Retired journalist David Super will talk about the 19 men who have served as the Sheriff of Meade County, during the Winter Scoop of History, Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m., at the Sturgis Public Library.
Super will detail the 1963 legislation that changed the formula for determining a sheriff’s paycheck, and discuss the legend of a “biker bathtub” in the courthouse garage, sheriff's raids on gambling parlors in Black Hawk, and more than a few jailbreaks.
Sturgis students compete at National FFA Competition
Representing the Sturgis FFA Chapter, students — and sisters — Danika and Matea Gordon competed in the National FFA Agriscience Fair competition Oct. 28-29 in Indianapolis, Ind.
The event was held in conjunction with the 92nd annual National FFA Convention, which is attended by more than 60,000 FFA members throughout the week. Danika is a senior, and Matea a sophomore, at Sturgis Brown High School.
Matea Gordon was named the national Agriscience Fair winner in her Social Science age division. For her project, she gathered input evaluating South Dakotans' perceptions of prescribed fire as a land management tool to control invasive species.
Danika's project evaluated South Dakota ag producers preferences for ag news via digital media. She earned fifth place recognition in her Social Science age division. Both girls were judged on a written scientific report and a face-to-face interview with a panel of judges.
Danika also represented South Dakota in the National FFA Prepared Public Speaking Contest while at FFA Convention. From a field of 49 competitors, she was ranked among the top 16 semi-finalists. Danika and Matea are the daughters of Bruce and Kindra Gordon of rural Whitewood.
BHSU Capital Campaign Celebration
Black Hills State University invites the public to the “Because of You Anything is Possible” Capital Campaign Celebration Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Joy Center. The Dec. 17 date marks the conclusion of the successful five-year effort to increase student scholarships.
“This Capital Campaign will impact BHSU for years to come. Beneficiaries will be current and future students who receive scholarships to help them attend BHSU, graduating in four years with less debt,” said Laurie Nichols, Interim President of BHSU, in a university release “I and many others are forever indebted to our donors for opening wide the doors to a lifetime of opportunity for students.”
The Capital Campaign started in in 2014 with a goal of $23 million to raise scholarship dollars for students and upgrade BHSU facilities. During the celebration, BHSU will share the results of the campaign including total funds raised, total donors, and several large-impact donations.