Northern Hills briefs

Deadwood Jam set for weekend

The 31st annual Deadwood Jam kicks off Friday evening and runs through Saturday, with free concerts at Outlaw Square.

Friday's performances begin at 5:30 p.m. with Tuff Roots, Kitchen Dwellers, and the headliner The Uprooted Band featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root closes out the concert beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The concert series begins again at noon Saturday with Tiffany Johnson Band, Neon Horizon, The Two Tracks, The Burroughs, Shred is Dead, and WAR closing out the show at 8:30 p.m.

Attendees to Deadwood Jam can sip on beer or wine outside, with the purchase of an official Deadwood Event Cup. The cups may be purchased at several establishments throughout downtown. The outdoor consumption of beer or wine is only allowed with the official cup between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.deadwoodjam.com.

