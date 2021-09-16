Northern Hills briefs

Deadwood Jam set for weekend
The 31st annual Deadwood Jam kicks off Friday evening and runs through Saturday, with free concerts at Outlaw Square.
Friday's performances begin at 5:30 p.m. with Tuff Roots, Kitchen Dwellers, and the headliner The Uprooted Band featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root closes out the concert beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The concert series begins again at noon Saturday with Tiffany Johnson Band, Neon Horizon, The Two Tracks, The Burroughs, Shred is Dead, and WAR closing out the show at 8:30 p.m.
Attendees to Deadwood Jam can sip on beer or wine outside, with the purchase of an official Deadwood Event Cup. The cups may be purchased at several establishments throughout downtown. The outdoor consumption of beer or wine is only allowed with the official cup between the hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, visit www.deadwoodjam.com.
Play auditions begin Monday
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s museum theatre program, the Tri-State Performers, will hold auditions from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for the Pumpkinfest play, “The Mystery of the Crystal Mask.”
The play will be performed at noon and 2 p.m. on Oct. 16, during the fifth annual Pumpkinfest celebration, held in and on the lawns of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
According to a news release, there are roles for nine featured players, which can be played by late grade school, middle school or high school age actors. There are also a number of costumed party guests, which can be played by younger grade school actors, the news release said.
No audition preparation is necessary, but actors need to provide a list of rehearsal conflicts, the news release said. Rehearsals typically run from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. The final week of rehearsals calls for mandatory attendance.
For more information about this production or Pumpkinfest, call the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 605-723-1200.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff