Christmas Lights contest
The Revitalize Belle Fourche Committee will hold its third annual Christmas lights contest in December.
All Belle Fourche homes are eligible for consideration and nominations can be made through the committee’s Facebook page.
Awards will be given for first, second and third place. The first-place winner receives an $80 gift card; the second-place winner receives a $60 gift card, and the third-place winner receives a $50 gift card.
Judging will be done by the committee members, and winners will be announced Friday, December 21, on Facebook.
Festival of Trees in Spearfish
Guests are invited to enjoy this four-day affair loaded with holiday cheer at Spearfish City Park.
On display will be one-of-a-kind hand-decorated trees, wreaths and year-round home décor items that will be auctioned off on Friday, along with several tables of silent auction items.
Home-baked Christmas cookies, hot coffee and cider will be available for guests throughout the Festival.
The items will be displayed from Wednesday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 1 and the public is encouraged to bring a can a food for the food pantry as admittance.
The senior tea is always a favorite, with delicious food and entertainment.
The auction will take place Friday night with the social starting at 5:30 p.m. and the auction starting at 7 p.m. There will be a $25 admission fee to attend the auction night activities.
Holidays at the Hatchery
Attendees to this event on Saturday at the D.C. Booth National Fish Hatchery can enjoy music, wine and light hors d’oeuvres while learning about the historic Booth House in Spearfish.
Santa Claus will appear with gifts for kids in attendance. The tours will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1. The wine-tasting tickets are $25 each at The Pond Gift Shop, which will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
Also on Saturday, the annual Holidazzle Light Parade starts at 6 p.m. in downtown Spearfish.
See visitspearfish.com for more information.
Holiday Open House
The Days of '76 Museum, at 18 Seventy-Six Drive in Deadwood, is hosting a Holiday Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The open house includes children's activities, holiday gifts for the family, free tours of the museum, and photos with Santa Claus.
Admission is free. For more information, call 605-722-4800.
The Christmas Goose
The Tri-State Performers, the museum theatre of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, will perform the short holiday play, “The Christmas Goose,” on Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. each night.
The play is a short comedy about a Norwegian-American family, set in 1915. The rehearsal process for the play included teaching actors about Norwegian Christmas customs and the history of 1915 and about the use of Norwegian stage accents.
The Friday night performance will be preceded by a short performance of holiday music by the CON Brass Quintet.
The audience will be encouraged to enjoy the Gingerbread Village, on display in the Visitor Center.
Admission to the play is $2 per person or free with museum membership. For more information, call 605-723-1200.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.
Family Fun Day
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will host a Family Fun Day on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. entitled "Christmas Crafts.”
Tables will be heaped with craft materials so that kids and parents can make several suggested crafts or something of their own design.
Favorite holiday films will play on the museum and visitor center TVs, and popcorn and refreshments will be served.
A drawing will be held for the book, "Christmas Crafts for Kids,” by Petra Boase.
Admission is $2 per person or free with membership. Reservations are very helpful; call 605-723-1200.