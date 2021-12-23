Northern Hills briefs

Sturgis Lakeside Park proposal available

The Sturgis City Council heard a presentation Monday from Fennel Designs, which provided a summary of information from a study they conducted for the proposed Lakeside Park.

The consultant group was hired by the City Council to provide specific information for a possible man-made lake project at the Sturgis Fairgrounds. The presentation included three scenarios including a man-made lake, recreational areas, and an area for housing.

The consultant said the scenarios are very open for change and the final result would likely be a plan that includes all three concepts. The plans include operational costs as well as expected revenues, and are available for the public to view on the city's website.

City Council has scheduled a public meeting with the Aquatics Committee to discuss the various concepts at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Community Center theater. Comments and questions can be emailed to City Council members and city staff.

Spearfish ice rink opens

The Madison Ice Rink in Spearfish City Campground is officially open for ice skaters.

Parks, Recreation, and Forestry staff flooded the rink recently, with “keep off the ice” signs posted until the rink froze to the point that it is ready for people to use.

Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said there are two rough spots on the ice where someone had broken through over the weekend, and these areas have been coned off. One area that was broken through had damaged the bottom part of the liner, causing a leak. Staff have attempted a fix and are hopeful that the two slashes in the liner are now patched and will stop or slow the leak.

Officials said the rink is a shared, community-use recreation space. While people are encouraged to use it, they should not expect exclusive privileges to the rink. The rink cannot be reserved, and everyone should feel welcome to use it while it is open.

Museum to close for cleaning

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will be closed Jan. 4-6 for its annual cleaning. Officials said the complex will reopen to the public on Jan. 7.

— Journal staff

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0